Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: Steven Frederick Whiteside
Steven Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Whiteside. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Grove Whiteside; two daughters Meg (Anthony) Mastromarchi and Kathleen (Roger) Anderson; and three grandchildren–Jacob Anderson, Annabel Anderson, and Ky Anderson along with an extensive extended family and many lifelong friends.
Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf
Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Obituary: Clement F. Leone
Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Rodger J. Gingco
Rodger J. Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids
The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
RELATED PEOPLE
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park
The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Main Street Gettysburg receives grant
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce the next step for the Gettysburg Welcome Center Project, thanks to a generous grant from the Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation provided a generous award of $35,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center – a $1.4 million public facility project in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends
The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
Obituary: Earl R. Kuykendall
Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
15th Annual Foothills Artists Studio Tour announced
November 19 & 20, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Meet the artists and tour their studios nestled in beautiful western Adams County, PA, just a few miles from Gettysburg. This popular tour, located in the historic Fairfield and Cashtown areas, is self-guided and may be completed in any order.
Adams County Elections Office prepares for Nov. 8
The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, housed on the first floor of the Adams County Courthouse, is charged with administering elections in the county’s 21 townships and 13 boroughs. The office is supervised by the elections Board of Directors which is made up of the three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gettysburg resident Lefty Biser among Pa. voters who haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
HARRISBURG — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s pivotal midterm election. He said nothing short of an act of god will keep him from the polls.
Salsa on the Square returns to Adams after 3-year hiatus
Salsa on the Square returned to Adams County on Friday evening, and after the event had been cancelled three years in a row due to COVID-19, a fun night of celebration was the perfect way to mark the comeback. The festival, which has been a yearly tradition for the people...
Arts Council features work by Gabe Clarke and Melissa Ring in October
Spray paint artwork by Gabe Clarke and fantasy photographic artwork by Melissa Ring will be featured in the reception hall and the gallery at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center, 125 South Washington Street, Gettysburg, during the month of October. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, October 7, 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A selfie booth will be available offered by Melissa Ring.
Mayor Frealing goes to Washington
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing and nearly 50 other community leaders from across Pennsylvania met with senior White House officials and President Biden yesterday at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event at the White House. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn,...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0