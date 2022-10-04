Read full article on original website
Obituary: Steven Frederick Whiteside
Steven Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Whiteside. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Grove Whiteside; two daughters Meg (Anthony) Mastromarchi and Kathleen (Roger) Anderson; and three grandchildren–Jacob Anderson, Annabel Anderson, and Ky Anderson along with an extensive extended family and many lifelong friends.
Obituary: Catherine E. Bigham
Catherine E. Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf
Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Obituary: Donald Eugene Sell
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Aug….
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
Obituary: Sandra A. Donovan
Sandra A., Sandie, Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Sh….
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar….
Obituary: David A. Dandignac
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park
The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Obituary: Dennis W. Breighner
Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids
The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
Community Foundation announces $4 million Giving Spree goal
Adams County Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe has faith in people’s philanthropy. Last year, Giving Spree donors raised $3.08 million for county non-profit organizations. He was thrilled with the result, which made the Adams County Giving Spree the largest per-capita giving day in the country.
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H….
