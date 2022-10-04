ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut

As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
sheltonherald.com

New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature...
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
Register Citizen

Bradley International Airport ranked No. 2 ‘Best Airport in U.S.’ by 'Condé Nast Traveler'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether Connecticut travelers decide to fly out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport on budget airline Avelo, or fly out of Windsor Locks’ Bradley International Airport for a trip on Breeze Airways, travelers have a few choices when it comes to booking their next flight. But according to a recent survey, one Connecticut airport stands out from others in the state — and in the country.
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
