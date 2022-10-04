Healing the Harm in Buffalo: How 2 men are changing youths' lives through mentorship

The east side of Buffalo, N.Y. captured the national spotlight in the aftermath of a massacre at Tops Friendly Market where a shooter targeted Black patrons and employees, killing 10 and injuring three. The neighborhood where the attack took place was portrayed as poor and violent.

Like many urban areas some of those things are true, but that’s not the whole picture. This is a neighborhood that many choose to live in, where people know one another, look out after each other — some have even lived there for generations.

It is a neighborhood where some residents, church leaders and former residents care so deeply that they are trying to make a difference.

This is a story of two of those people: lifelong friends Pastor Kenneth Simmons and John “Tubbs” Smith who grew up near the Tops. In their younger days they were a part of some of the issues that plagued the neighborhood, but through their personal awakenings became driven to be a positive guiding force in the lives of young people they encounter.

The Tops shooting shook their foundation but not their commitment.

