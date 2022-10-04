EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has set a November 4 release date on Prime Video for James Hemings: Ghost In America’s Kitchen. The historical documentary follows the profound life of James Hemings, the first American to train as a chef in France, who at 8 years old was enslaved by Thomas Jefferson. If you’ve ever eaten macaroni and cheese, French fries, crème brulée or ice cream you’ve enjoyed the contributions of Hemings, an older brother of Sally Hemings, who gave birth to six of Thomas Jefferson’s children. He also was a half-sibling of Jefferson’s wife Martha Jefferson, with whom he shared John Wayles...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO