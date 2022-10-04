ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
HARWOOD, ND
Firefighters investigating Fargo house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to figure out what caused a desk fire in south Fargo. It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1800 block of 56th Ave. S. Fire officials say it was a small fire that crews were able...
FARGO, ND
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
CROOKSTON, MN
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck

(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
FARGO, ND
One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after overturning a beet truck in Grand Forks County Wednesday morning. Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6. They say 37-year-old, Thor Dahl, of Texas was heading east to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. Valley News Live) - Thief River Falls Police have taken a number of reports of vehicles gone through Wednesday night with items stolen from some of the cars. They say, “We encourage our residents to avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and to take measures to secure automobiles.”
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Seth Duane Woodrow Hibl, 43, no address provided, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Joshua Ismael Portillo-Hernandez, 33, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
CROOKSTON, MN
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Expansion in the future for Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An expansion is coming for the Cass County Jail. A recent study found capacity needs to be increased within the next 5 to 10 years, due to population growth. Currently, the jail can house just under 350 inmates, and the average stay has jumped from...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Beet truck driver injured in GF County rollover

Authorities say a semi driver was injured when his beet truck rolled over this (Wed) morning, three miles southwest of Grand Forks. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Thor Dahl of Houston (TX) was traveling from a field at County Road 6 and South 69th Street around 9:45 AM…heading to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds.
HOUSTON, TX
Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.
FARGO, ND
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man remains in serious condition Thursday after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday evening. Friends of the motorcyclist say this is his second crash he’s been in in less than three months. They say in August, the motorcyclist was hit from behind on 13th Ave. They say the rider has only had the bike he was on in Wednesday’s crash for less than two weeks.
FARGO, ND
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
FARGO, ND
Traill County teen goes missing

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND

