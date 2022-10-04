Charles Darwin once discovered the rare bird he had been searching for for years – halfway through chowing it down for Christmas dinner. When you picture Darwin, you may imagine him in the Galapagos diligently taking notes while observing a finch, maybe remarking on slight differences between it and another very similar finch. You probably don't immediately imagine him riding around on a giant tortoise or chowing down on endangered species as if they were party snacks – but Darwin did both these things, with the latter leading to a particularly distressing incident in which he consumed a vital missing piece of his work.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO