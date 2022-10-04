Read full article on original website
Related
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
WTOP
Female African lion dies at Smithsonian National Zoo
A female African lion named Nababiep, fondly known as Naba, died on Monday, the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Tuesday. A news release from the zoo said the lion had been ill for several months. In March, zookeepers noticed Naba was chewing excessively but not eating all...
natureworldnews.com
Avian Life Dwindles Worldwide, More Bird Species Succumb to Extinction
A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.
Tree Hugger
Endangered Penguin Chick Hatches at National Aviary
A tiny endangered African penguin chick was recently born at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. About the size of a lime, the baby weighed just 2.7 ounces (77 grams) when it hatched in late September. African penguins typically reach their adult size by only 3 months old. They are about 18 inches tall and up to 10 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
IFLScience
Darwin Once Discovered He Was Eating The Extremely Rare Bird He'd Been Searching For For Years
Charles Darwin once discovered the rare bird he had been searching for for years – halfway through chowing it down for Christmas dinner. When you picture Darwin, you may imagine him in the Galapagos diligently taking notes while observing a finch, maybe remarking on slight differences between it and another very similar finch. You probably don't immediately imagine him riding around on a giant tortoise or chowing down on endangered species as if they were party snacks – but Darwin did both these things, with the latter leading to a particularly distressing incident in which he consumed a vital missing piece of his work.
Science Focus
Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
natureworldnews.com
Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Elephant That Survived Being Shot Five Times by Poachers Dies From Drought
Save the Elephants CEO Frank Pope told Newsweek: "She [was] a survivor. [She'd] gone through everything that elephants have gone through."
WIS-TV
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets
(Gray News) - Rare fossa triplets were recently born at a zoo in Cheshire, England. The pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12 weeks old and beginning to explore the outdoors. The babies were born to mom Shala and...
Extremely rare BLACK leopard - dubbed Bagheera after the Jungle Book character - is spotted in India
An extremely rare black leopard has been caught on camera in an Indian nature reserve. The big cat has been given the name Bagheera after the character from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Budding wildlife photographer Haritri Goswami snapped the young female black leopard on a trip to Peach National...
These rare living fossils provide clues to what the Earth looked like 3.5 million years ago
Stromatolites growing in Hamelin PoolCredit: Paul Harrison with GFDL permission; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Stromatolites are layered sedimentary formations that are created by microorganisms. The stromatolites resemble rocks.
natureworldnews.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak at Madagascar Zoo Has Killed Endangered Species Including Lemurs
A tuberculosis outbreak at a zoo in Madagascar has claimed the lives of critically endangered primates, particularly types of lemurs that have never been known to contract the illness. Lemurs at Madagascar zoo are being killed by tuberculosis. Eight black-and-white ruffed lemurs, one sifaka, and one fossa have recently passed...
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
Good News Network
India Deploys Super-Sniffer Dogs to Protect Newly-Introduced Cheetahs from Poachers
It’s been more than 70 years since Cheetahs sprinted across the hot plains of India, and now that they’re back, the Indian government is taking no chances on their safety. That’s why they’re hiring specialists—six German shepherds to patrol the grounds of the 80,000 acre Kuno National Park for signs of poachers.
Mammoth De-Extinction Firm Turns Sights on Saving Elephants From Same Fate
Colossal Biosciences is working on the development of a vaccine designed to protect endangered Asian elephants from a highly fatal disease.
Tri-City Herald
What does a cloned arctic wolf look like? Watch these adorable pups play in China
A biotechnology company released photos and videos of cloned arctic wolf pups, born recently in China. The first cloned arctic wolf was born on June 10 in Beijing and announced 100 days later by Sinogene Biotechnology Company, a Beijing-based pet cloning company, per a news release on Sept. 19. The birth came after a two-year collaboration with the Beijing Wildlife Park, the release said.
Comments / 0