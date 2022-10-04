ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tropical Depression 12 forms in east Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC’s 5 p.m. update said the center of the depression was about 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had max sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph.
The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move […]
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides. The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centered in a sparsely populated area 31 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 15 miles (24.1 kilometers). Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways.
Hurricane Orlene makes landfall on Mexico's coastline

Hurricane Orlene made landfall Monday morning near Mazatlan, a Mexican resort town "along the Pacific shoreline in Sinaloa," Axios reports. Orlene grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds on Saturday, before dropping down to a Category 3 on Sunday as it traveled toward the Islas Marias.  Orlene was later downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, per The New York Times. It was expected to bring 75 mph winds, heavy rainfall, and a dangerous storm surge across southwest Mexico. The amount of rain "should lead to" flash floods and possible landslides, the National Hurricane Center had warned. Mexico has lifted the hurricane warning for the Islas Marias, and has discontinued all hurricane watches and the tropical storm warning south of Punta Mita, per the NHC. In preparation for Orlene, "the government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast," writes The Associated Press.
