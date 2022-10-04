Medical Report: We may be over COVID, but COVID isn’t over

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Numerous leaders in politics and in business have said that the COVID-19 pandemic is over — and a public eager to move forward is happy to have a quick answer.

An abundance of people have short attention spans with regard to current events, and just as many like rapid solutions to complicated problems, so it may come as little surprise that people would try to find the pandemic in their rear-view mirror.

A word of caution, however: The answer is not black and white.

The virus is still killing about 400 Americans every day, as it continues to mutate. Long COVID is poorly understood. And the nation’s health care system has been decimated — with little hope for better on the horizon.

Yes, vaccines have made a major difference. Yes, the situation is far better than it was in 2020. Millions of lives have been saved. However, one short sound bite we are not hearing is this: COVID-19 is the third leading killer in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer.

The biggest danger we face is wishing it away.

