ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: We may be over COVID, but COVID isn’t over

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5IZV_0iL9bpue00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Numerous leaders in politics and in business have said that the COVID-19 pandemic is over — and a public eager to move forward is happy to have a quick answer.

An abundance of people have short attention spans with regard to current events, and just as many like rapid solutions to complicated problems, so it may come as little surprise that people would try to find the pandemic in their rear-view mirror.

A word of caution, however: The answer is not black and white.

The virus is still killing about 400 Americans every day, as it continues to mutate. Long COVID is poorly understood. And the nation’s health care system has been decimated — with little hope for better on the horizon.

Yes, vaccines have made a major difference. Yes, the situation is far better than it was in 2020. Millions of lives have been saved. However, one short sound bite we are not hearing is this: COVID-19 is the third leading killer in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer.

The biggest danger we face is wishing it away.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals

Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Americans#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
WBOC

Delaware Announces First Two Cases of Flu for 2022-2023 Season

DOVER, Del.– Delaware has announced the state's first two confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the cases involve a New Castle County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
DELAWARE STATE
sanatogapost.com

Pharmacist from Collegeville Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Collegeville pharmacist has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison, two years of supervised release, must pay $451,328 in restitution, and will forfeit $116,000 under a United States District Court judicial ruling issued Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). The sentence was imposed by Judge Harvey Bartle...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
slhn.org

Neurosurgical Associates Welcomes New Surgeon

St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates is pleased to welcome Craig Goldberg, MD, to the practice. A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Goldberg is working at St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates’ offices at the Anderson and Bethlehem campuses. “Dr. Goldberg brings a wealth of expertise to St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates as he has been...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Pharmacy Owner Sentenced for Bogus Oxy Prescriptions

A Northeast Philadelphia pharmacy owner has been sentenced to 3-and-a-half years in prison and will need to pay over $4 million for filling false oxycodone prescriptions and filing bogus insurance claims. Mitchell Spivack, 63, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release after federal prosecutors found he and his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy