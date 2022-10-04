ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville Forum: Crime, inflation, Afghanistan exit on minds of readers

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
With crucial midterm elections scheduled for Nov. 8, and in-person early voting set to start this month, we asked readers what are their top issues at the state and national level.

Below is a sampling of responses. We appreciate everyone who weighed in. If you would still like to respond, write to: eletters@fayobserver.com.

High inflation is a huge concern. Being on a fixed income causes hard choices to have to be made.

There is rising crime — whether street, property or school. Politicians seem incapable of agreeing to do anything to help bring things into check. Police cannot do it alone. But the Public MUST step up and help by electing responsible justices and district attorneys. Not "WOKE" agenda fools who claim they are compassionate. Enough of that ...

We also have property taxes rising. Again, being fixed income, hard choices have to be made.

Public transportation is going to have to be expanded. One bus per route just doesn't cover it. It shouldn't take two hours and numerous transfers to get downtown from west Fayetteville.

Julius Cruse, Fayetteville

Here are the things I am voting for in the midterms:

-Energy independence. We need to return to energy independence.

The economy/inflation. We live in the land of opportunity. Let's keep it that way. Inflation is hurting us.

-Crime. We need to be safe and feel safe.

-National security. I am probably not the most objective, because I served, but I am still deeply sad about the way we left Afghanistan. There was no honor in it. I do give our leaders credit for their handling of Ukraine.

-Free speech. I am concerned about 20 FBI agents, with long-guns, showing up in Pennsylvania to bully and make an example of Mr. Houk, a lowly pro-life sidewalk counselor.

Gerald "Marv" Gordner, Fayetteville

My top issues in this November’s election include:

1. The economy. The Biden administration’s spending and energy policy has contributed greatly to the economic pain we are all experiencing. When gas prices went up, the president said it was Putin’s fault, and since they have come down some (not to the $2.25 price of early 2021) he wants credit?

2. Foreign policy and national security. Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan retreat signaled weakness to Putin. Countless lives lost in Ukraine, countless billions spent. On the border, we have had more undocumented crossings than any other time in our history. Thousands have lost their lives crossing the border. Where is the administration?

3. Abortion. I have been a pro-life voter for years. Few know that an overwhelming majority of Americans approve of limiting abortions after the first trimester. Abortion is not health care.

Karen McHenry, Hope Mills

Fayetteville, NC
