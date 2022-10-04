ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth High cycling team rolls to strong showing at Stratham Hill Park

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
STRATHAM — The Portsmouth High School cycling team had its only home race of the season recently, and the team was pleased with its performance at Stratham Hill Park.

Portsmouth (428.81) finished third among eight teams, behind first-place St John's Prep (468.85) and second-place Proctor (430.41) on Sept. 28.

Three of Portsmouth's cyclists placed in the top three of their respective races, with sophomore Noah Lane taking first place in the B-race, and Max Shorter placing third.

There were more than 100 total participants competing.

"I thought it was a great race, it was a beautiful day," Portsmouth head coach Sean McGrimley said. "I love to see my riders, no matter where they end up, push hard. And that's what I got to see from them at their home course."

"I thought it was a great race, and I'm just happy to be around riding," said Lane, who was shooting to place in the top 10. "I was confident that I could definitely make it 10th, I didn't really know if I was going for first or not, but everything worked out."

Lane finished with a time of 43:20.5.

Lane said it was around the second lap where was really when he started to settle in.

"I think it's awesome (to place first), Lane said. "I wasn't expecting it at all."

The difference between the A-race and B-race is one extra lap, and the competition is a lot stiffer said Tim Goodell, who picked up a first-place win last week, and was second on Wednesday.

St. John's Prep's Henry Coote placed first in the A-race with a time of 50:39.2, and Goodell finished with 50:40.3.

"I was going for the win, shooting for the win," Goodell said. "But I knew it wasn't going to be easy and I knew it was going to be hard fought. (Coote and I) are both close friends, so I knew he was going to try to do something to get me this week."

"I think I did pretty good," Shorter said. "I had a sloppy start, but I think I caught up pretty well. I was going for the win, I thought I was going to be there, but I was glad one of my teammates got first."

Shorter, who had a time of 45:04.3, added that it was great, and made it more comfortable since the race was at the home course.

"I was definitely more prepared, I know the trail better," Shorter said.

Senior captains Frank Krupp and Baden Paterson were pleased with how the race turned out, and were happy with their teammates' performances.

"I think we erupted out of the gate like a volcano," Paterson said. "We really pulled through, so I'm happy with the day we had as a team."

Krupp, who participated in the B-race, said there was a lot of good competition out there, but being at home gave the team a comfort level.

"We ride these trails all the time, I know it like the back of my hand," said Krupp, who gave props to Lane and Shorter. "They worked really hard. Last race they didn't perform as well as they did today. I'm proud of them; they did what they needed to do."

Aside from winning and getting good placements, McGrimley said there were a few other goals he and the team wanted to accomplish.

"Goals overall is just that the guys were going to come out and be able to, one, finish the race feeling proud of themselves, no matter where they are; so winning their race wherever they are at," McGrimley said.

Other notable performances include racers from the C-Race: Portsmouth's Iliya Ramadanovic (31:15.2) placed third, Ben Croteau (32:48.2) was fifth and Hamish O'Hare (34:01.3) was seventh.

