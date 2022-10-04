Garic: Don't blame the refs. The Saints are playing like a 1-3 football team.

It's hard to believe, but we’re in the first week of October and the New Orleans Saints are last in an NFC south that looks about as weak as it’s been in years.

Say that again, slowly: Dead. Last.

If you are in disbelief, just know the Saints have very much played their way into this predicament. It didn’t just happen to them. The numbers bear that out. Here are a few statistics to drive that point home after a three-game losing skid.

The Saints have played 240 minutes of football in four games (that’s just some basic math for you). Of those minutes, the Saints have spent just 5-plus with a lead. That's mind blowing! But still, it's a direct reflection of an offense with an inability to start fast. They’ve gotten down early in three games, they’ve never really gotten going in the first half of all four.

The Saints have also been a lot more like sinners in the penalty department. Allen's squad has been flagged 36 times (not counting the penalties that were declined by the opposing teams). That is an average of 9 accepted penalties per game. The general rule 100 yards given up in penalties equates to roughly 7 points for the opposing team. With an offense struggling to score, that’s 7 points too many.

To make matters worse, the Saints are often picking up the drive-killing penalties, too. New Orleans committed back-to-back penalties after converting on third down against the Vikings.

Generosity is a fundamental thing in the south, but not in the NFL. The Black and Gold have lost six fumbles this season. In 17 games last year, that number was five.

Through four games, the Saints have managed just 10 points in the first quarter. That number is only 17 when you include the entire first half.

For perspective: In the loss to the Vikings on Sunday, Minnesota logged nine first downs in the opening frame, including a long drive for a touchdown on the opening drive. The Saints laid a fat goose egg.

Special teams have also not been so special this season. Deonte Harty put the ball on the ground against the Vikings. He missed Week 3, but in the previous two games has been average at best. Rare is it that the Saints get fooled on special teams, but the Vikings pulled off a fake punt in the win over the Saints this past week. Linebacker Andrew Dowell committed a boneheaded personal foul in the return game.

Suffice it to say, the Saints are an undisciplined football team. That is easy to see. Fans moaned and groaned about a few calls Sunday that were questionable. But once you’ve earned the reputation for being a penalty-prone team, that’s what is going to happen. You won’t see many many breaks go your way. You don't get the benefit of the doubt when you are a D student. That’s just reality.

As far as changes that need to be made? By and large I will leave that to Allen and his staff. I will offer this, didn't the offense look a little more in rhythm last week with Andy Dalton at QB? There’s work to do. If he doesn't get it corrected soon. it will be more of the same and likely a losing season. Unfortunately the Saints don't have a first-round pick in 2023, so there’s no benefit in that whatsoever. That pick belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that’s very much pulling for the Saints to never get this thing figured out.

Trying to blame the Vikings game on the officials is understandable, but it’s ultimately short-sighted. That narrative absolves the players and coaching staff for what has been anything but a quality start to the season. Don't let this team off the hook, they have to play better. The standard has been set. The 2022 Saints have to find a way to live up to it.

Stars need to start playing like stars. Leaders need to lead. Studs have to be studs. Right now nothing of the sort is going on with this team. Right now there are seven teams with a 1-3 record and the Saints are very much one of them.

The Houston Texans are the only winless team in the league remaining. If not for a record-setting comeback in the season opener against the Falcons, New Orleans could be keeping the Texans company.