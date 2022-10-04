Want to visit Augusta's new Fifth Street Bridge? Here's what you need to know

Downtown Augusta's Fifth Street pedestrian bridge recently opened. It was built with the intention of being a brand new, downtown destination similar to the Riverwalk.

For those interested in visiting, here are some more details and answers to important questions:

What amenities are available on the 5th Street bridge?

There are plenty of benches spread across the bridge for sitting and enjoying the day. While there are no picnic tables, there are some conjoined benches which have a large surface area that could be used as a table for eating lunch.

When it gets hot, residents can sit under some artistic shading and there are water fountains available for humans and pets.

For those wanting some history, the painted surface bears important dates in the bridge's history. Floods severely damaged the bridge in 1888 and 1929, and the current bridge was completed in 1931, months before its official June 1932 opening.

There are also several playground-style activities that allow children and kids at heart to play music, spin wheels, complete mazes and more fun.

Is there any nearby parking?

There is a small parking lot near the entrance of the Augusta side of the bridge. Guests simply drive up the hill towards the bridge, and near the top, turn right into the lot. However, it's a small parking lot, with only enough room for approximately 10 vehicles at most.

What power sources are available on the bridge?

While there are no standard outlets available, there are four charging stations, each with eight USB ports for charging personal devices. Each station has a small cover to keep the USB ports safe from the natural elements.

Are there any restrooms available on or near the bridge?

There are three portable toilets stationed near the front of the Augusta entrance, plus a hand sanitizer station outside.

What safety features does the bridge have?

The 5th Street bridge has bright LED lights running from one side to the next, and there are multiple security cameras posted along the walkway. Augusta's Director of Engineering and Environmental Services Hameed Malik said, after the bridge experienced some vandalism, they added nighttime security and an off-duty sheriff's deputy until the video surveillance system was activated.

In the event a crime is committed on the bridge, Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee said, generally, they would handle any incidents on their side while North Augusta and Aiken County law enforcement agencies would handle incidents on the other side.

What is on the Augusta side of the bridge?

Off from the left side of the 5th Street Bridge entrance, across from the parking lot, is the entrance to the Riverwalk Marina, which also connects to the Riverwalk walkway. Otherwise, the only business on the 5th Street and Reynolds Street intersection is Augusta Blueprint.

What is on the North Augusta side of the bridge?

The North Augusta side is largely undeveloped, but there is a road that connects directly to East Railroad Avenue, River North Drive, and I-78. North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford said there are no developments planned for the area.

However, as of Tuesday, a fence is up blocking people from entering or exiting the bridge onto the North Augusta side. Malik said the gate is only meant to be up during the night in response to the vandalism until the full safety measures are in place.

City of Augusta spokesperson Danielle Harris recently noted via email an announcement on the reopening can be expected in the coming weeks.

What new amenities are on the way?

Guests can expect access to the Downtown Augusta Wi-Fi extended out onto the bridge in October, according to Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Margaret Woodard.

There have also been discussions about a zipline being installed to allow residents to fly over the water. However, Malik said that project is being considered for Phase 2 of the bridge's improvements. No other information was released on Phase 2.

Are the bridge's Confederate signs still present?

Despite going through an $11 million renovation, the 5th Street Bridge's Confederate heritage remains engraved on the bridge.

Known historically as the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge, there are two engraving with the name on either side of the center of the bridge plus two plaques at the entryway that depict Davis' image and history. The plaques were removed during construction, but were cleaned and re-installed prior to reopening.

It was christened by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1931 honoring Davis, who was president of the Confederate States of America.

Removing all signage and monuments connected to the Jefferson Davis Highway was one of five recommendations made by an 11-member mayor's task force in 2020, but the Augusta Commission put off hearing the recommendations. Harris said Tuesday there have been no discussions on renaming the bridge.