Mix beauty, tastiness, sustainability in 'Eat Your Landscape' at Mounts

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

So it's happened again. You're walking out of the grocery store and thinking to yourself "Did I really just drop nearly $100 on these three tiny bags of food?"

Maybe there's even a bit of self-doubt and thoughts of, "Do I just suck at shopping?" or possibly, "Are there classes for bad shoppers?"

There might be, but here's another solution — one that your grandparents may be more familiar with but you can still do: Grow your own food. And, you're in luck: There is a class for that.

It's the "Eat Your Landscape" class from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach.

Taught by Mounts docent and holistic landscape designer Nada Vergili, this class could be your ticket to lower food costs and a beautiful yard.

Though self-sufficiency and saving money on food  are part of the course, Vergili is equally focused on the aesthetics.

A 2021 UF/IFAS Florida Friendly Landscape Award winner in the “Before and After” category, she has an eye for making incredible edible landscapes and can give you ideas for your yard that she said "won't upset your HOA."

Though they may seem like an obvious choice in South Florida, Vergili said mango trees are always an excellent option. Originally from India, these trees also thrive in South Florida, can provide vast amounts of shade and are beautiful trees.  Some people are hesitant to plant them, concerned about attracting insects or even rodents. Virgili said the key to avoiding those problems is to make sure you pick the fruit when it's ripe and also pick up fruit that falls to the ground.

Another South Florida favorite she recommends is carambola or starfruit. It is an interesting tree that can flower and fruit simultaneously and provide fruit several times a year. The entire fruit, which is edible, has a slightly sweet-sour flavor — somewhat like a mix between a ripe pear, green grape and an orange. In addition to eating right off the tree, Vergili said it's excellent for making jams or preserves and for baking. She said it can be a beautiful substitute for pineapple in pineapple upside down cake. Trimmed properly, it is a beautiful tree that provide a nice canopy for yards.

A third tree she favors is the Jamaican cherry or strawberry tree. This fast grower can reach 30 feet in height and — like the mango and carambola — can create a nice canopy. Because it drops berries, this is not one you want to plant next to a driveway; but those berries are incredible, Vergili said. She describes the flavor as somewhere between a caramelized strawberry and cotton candy. It can be good in salads and cocktails, and as far as landscaping goes, it is excellent for screening.

Taking it down a few notches in size, the roselle is an attractive addition to any landscape. Part of the hibiscus family, this specimen — sometimes called a Florida cranberry or red sorrel — produces gorgeous pink and red flowers that ultimately yield red, flavorful calyces. These can be used to make jams and teas and to create the Jamaican sorrel drink , which is a Christmas tradition in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Other specimens that Vergili will discuss that can make beautiful, edible additions to your landscape include pigeon peas, Barbados cherry and longevity spinach.

But before you get planting, Vergili recommends you discover what you like first. There's no sense in planting a mango tree or Jamaican cherry if you don't want to eat the fruit.

What: Eat Your Landscape

Where: Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

When: 10 a.m. to noon Friday

Cost: Members $15, nonmembers $20; registration required

Information: mounts.org ; 561-233-1775

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He has lived in the West Palm Beach area for more than 30 years and, from mild to wild, will cover noteworthy community happenings.You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Mix beauty, tastiness, sustainability in 'Eat Your Landscape' at Mounts

