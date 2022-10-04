What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities.

"I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to the feel of this place, but I think in general, there needs to be some evolution."

According to documents submitted to the village, his plan has two parts.

The Estates at Equestrian Village : Luxury villas and a horse center

Bellissimo seeks to build this part of the "village" on 288 undeveloped acres on the corner of South Shore Boulevard and Lake Worth Road. Its features would include:

A horse center would cover 190 acres and host both horse jumping and dressage events. It would include a pavilion, a stadium, a covered arena, a competition grass field, stables and spaces for retail stores and parking.

A total of 197 luxury villa homes, each one half an acre in size. The gated community will have access to showgrounds. Residents will have access to all services at the horse center and at The Lagoon. Homes would sell for about $5 million apiece, comparable to the estates in Blue Cypress and Cypress Island.

A country club with amenities such as tennis courts and pools.

Stables for residents to house and care for their horses.

Dedicated golf-cart roads for residents to ride to the showgrounds and stables.

The Lagoon at Equestrian Village : A hotel, retail spaces and condominiums

Bellissimo is proposing to demolish his Dressage Festival venue on South Shore Boulevard and Pierson Road and build condominiums and homes in its place. Across the street, he would add a hotel, restaurants and retail spaces. The Lagoon's features would include:

Developing for commercial and residential use 101 acres that would come out of the village’s 9,000-acre equestrian preserve.

A total of 300 residences, 270 condominiums and 30 single-family homes, all of them golf cart-accessible.

A commercial area with a four-story hotel and retail spaces for shops, restaurants and offices.

A 10-hole golf course, replacing the existing polo fields.

A world-class sports complex with a gym, basketball, and pickleball courts.

An underground parking area.

A bridge for pedestrians, golf carts and bicycles that would cross over Pierson Road.

Wellington's equestrian committee, planning and zoning board and Village Council all must sign off on these plans. The boards are expected to begin considering them next month.

