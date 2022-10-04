ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMZX3_0iL9bRvK00

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities.

"I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to the feel of this place, but I think in general, there needs to be some evolution."

According to documents submitted to the village, his plan has two parts.

Tell us what you think: Fill out this form with your thought on this proposal

For Subscribers: Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' pitched in a land where hotels, condos are forbidden

Wellington's equestrian preserve: 9,000 acres where billionaires play, developers fight

Polo Club plans, 2016: Wellington equestrian hotel plans detailed, but face a legal fight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vcvg0_0iL9bRvK00

The Estates at Equestrian Village : Luxury villas and a horse center

Bellissimo seeks to build this part of the "village" on 288 undeveloped acres on the corner of South Shore Boulevard and Lake Worth Road. Its features would include:

  • A horse center would cover 190 acres and host both horse jumping and dressage events. It would include a pavilion, a stadium, a covered arena, a competition grass field, stables and spaces for retail stores and parking.
  • A total of 197 luxury villa homes, each one half an acre in size. The gated community will have access to showgrounds. Residents will have access to all services at the horse center and at The Lagoon. Homes would sell for about $5 million apiece, comparable to the estates in Blue Cypress and Cypress Island.
  • A country club with amenities such as tennis courts and pools.
  • Stables for residents to house and care for their horses.
  • Dedicated golf-cart roads for residents to ride to the showgrounds and stables.

Tell us what you think: Fill out this form with your thought on this proposal

Equestrian Village, 2012: Both sides of Equestrian Village debate what’s best for Wellington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LejVh_0iL9bRvK00

The Lagoon at Equestrian Village : A hotel, retail spaces and condominiums

Bellissimo is proposing to demolish his Dressage Festival venue on South Shore Boulevard and Pierson Road and build condominiums and homes in its place. Across the street, he would add a hotel, restaurants and retail spaces. The Lagoon's features would include:

  • Developing for commercial and residential use 101 acres that would come out of the village’s 9,000-acre equestrian preserve.
  • A total of 300 residences, 270 condominiums and 30 single-family homes, all of them golf cart-accessible.
  • A commercial area with a four-story hotel and retail spaces for shops, restaurants and offices.
  • A 10-hole golf course, replacing the existing polo fields.
  • A world-class sports complex with a gym, basketball, and pickleball courts.
  • An underground parking area.
  • A bridge for pedestrians, golf carts and bicycles that would cross over Pierson Road.

Wellington's equestrian committee, planning and zoning board and Village Council all must sign off on these plans. The boards are expected to begin considering them next month.

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @ValenPalmB.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotowncrier.com

DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington

DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
WELLINGTON, FL
bocamag.com

Post-Ian Lessons and Delray to Consider DDA Role in OSS

Readers of this blog may recall regular references to the importance of cities emphasizing what residents can’t see. That means the underground systems that deliver water, get rid of water and keep sewage—formerly known as wastewater—from going where it doesn’t belong. Nothing tests these systems like a tropical cyclone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellington, FL
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Wellington, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Commercial Area#Billionaires#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Polo Club
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Gardens' $236M budget cuts property tax rate, adds 39 new city employees

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Spending in the city of Palm Beach Gardens is increasing by 8.5 percent this fiscal year, which started on Saturday, under a $236 million budget. The Palm Beach Gardens City Council unanimously voted Sept. 22 to reduce property taxes by about 4% to help soften the blow of property values rising throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
luxury-houses.net

First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection

Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island

Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPBF News 25

Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to See: Looking for things to do? Explore this hidden gem of a garden or a free art exhibit

SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.  For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Uber-type service in Glades communities served nearly 9,000 customers in August, county records show

It is not easy for people to get around in the Glades, a 110-square mile region with 41,000 residents on the western edge of the county near Lake Okeechobee. It is one of the poorest regions in the state. More than a third of its residents have median incomes below the poverty level, making it difficult for many of them to own a car. Getting to grocery stores and pharmacies can often be difficult.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy