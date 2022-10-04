ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play.

Do you have any chronic illnesses?

Do you have asthma?

Have you broken any bones or dislocated any joints?

Have you ever had chest pain during or after exercise?

All these questions directly relate to athletes' fitness to play sports and injury prevention.

But for female athletes, other questions on the form can get a little awkward, and now they're getting controversial over abortion and privacy concerns.

Investigation: Florida asks student athletes about their periods. Why some find it 'shocking' post-Roe

For more than 20 years, the Florida State High School Athletic Association has asked female athletes to answer the following questions on their pre-participation form:

  1. When was your first menstrual period?
  2. When was your most recent menstrual period?
  3. How much time do you usually have from the start of one period to
    the start of another?
  4. How many periods have you had in the last year?
  5. What was the longest time between periods in the last year?

The questions are marked as optional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZYmp_0iL9bP9s00

Questions online: 'What about parents though?' Athlete parents blast school board for online registration

Coaches unhappy: New student-athlete registration software, Aktivate, has Palm Beach County coaches upset

Why questions about athletes' periods help doctors

Period history is important information for pediatricians to know as they screen for bleeding and hormonal conditions that can cause complications for athletes.

But in Florida, all of that medical data is then turned over to the athlete's school, contrary to other states that require only the physician's signature page to clear them to play.

Although the questions are nothing new, athletes, their families, and their doctors are taking a closer look at where this information goes after the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer by the U.S. Supreme Court.

With reproductive privacy and parental rights over children's data top of mind, both abortion rights advocates and concerned parents have raised alarms about the questions and and how they can be used.

"I don’t think it was our intent for this information to be shared with anyone else," one physician, who served on a national committee that wrote a similar form, said. "The bottom line for the coach is: 'Are they clear or not?' The rest of the information is between the athlete and their family."

The Palm Beach Post dug into where these questions came from, why they're asked and how parents, doctors and coaches are thinking about reproductive privacy and data security differently in a post-Roe world.

Here is that story: Florida asks student athletes about their periods. Why some find it 'shocking' post-Roe

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com . Help support our work, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions

Comments / 73

judy van coevering
3d ago

"The questions are marked as optional." NO woman should answer on a school form..... the school needs NONE of this information.... this is between you and your Dr ONLY..... not to be turned over to school administrators

Reply(4)
34
Pamela Furlong
3d ago

I hope all women opt out of answering questions related to reproductive issues. This is private information, how dare any schools or sport organizations think that they can ask these kind of questions

Reply
15
Misty
3d ago

that's very intrusive for a school athletic program to require them to answer. only doctors should be allowed to ask that

Reply(7)
24
Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Isn’t This Disrespectful

Florida man is famous for constantly doing dumb stuff. But Florida man isn’t this disrespectful!! A New York man was driving to his ex-wife’s grave every morning to pee on it. The ex-wife’s children called the police after they kept finding bags of poop on her grave.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Post Roe#Aktivate
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida impact recruits: Edwin Joseph leads state prospects on the rise after first half

HOLLYWOOD — Somehow, Edwin Joseph is a player college coaches have had on their radar for years but haven’t really noticed until the past month or so. Things started to change after Chaminade-Madonna, the No. 1 team in Class 1M, beat Dillard in the second week of the season. Joseph’s play on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — finally made some of the state’s top programs take notice.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...

The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy