ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

Williamsville football player voted as Springfield high school athlete of the week

By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF5x1_0iL9bLsC00

Williamsville football player Ethan Hinds was voted as the State Journal Register's athlete of the week.

Hinds earned 51 percent of the 49,819 votes, beating out Sacred Heart-Griffin football player Madixx Morris (41 percent). Full results are below.

Hinds, a senior receiver, hauled in 11 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 Sangamo Conference victory over New Berlin on Friday. His two TD catches went for 44 and 85 yards from senior quarterback Jake Seman.

Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com. Last week's winner was Chatham Glenwood girls swimming and diving athlete Maja Dey .

If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link .

Conrad Charpentier, Jacksonville Routt boys golf

The sophomore golfer won by four strokes to win the boys individual title at the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional at the Jacksonville Country Club on Wednesday. He shot a 2-over 74 and beat out South County’s Tanner Frye, Williamsville’s Will Seman and Pleasant Plains’ Anderson Thielen for the top spot by four strokes each.

Jaben Compton, Hillsboro football

The senior running back posted 29 carries for 209 yards and five TDs in a 63-18 South Central Conference win over visiting Gillespie on Friday. Hillsboro totaled 503 rushing yards to improve to 3-3 overall.

Makenna Cox, Lutheran volleyball

The senior outside hitter surpassed 1,000 career kills on Friday and Lutheran won the Troy Triad tournament title with a 25-22, 25-15 victory over Springfield High on Saturday. She totaled 70 kills and 11 aces in the tournament. Senior teammate Kaleigh Bergschneider also passed 1,000 career digs on Friday and finished the tournament with 49 digs.

More: 'Emotions in the air': Pleasant Plains football dedicates win to hospitalized teammate

Catalina Easley, Athens girls golf

The junior golfer fired a 3-over-par 75 at Arrowhead Heights Golf Course and claimed medalist honors at the Class 1A Camp Point Regional on Thursday.

Treshaun Lancaster, Auburn football

The junior running back had four touchdowns, including a TD reception, and carried Auburn (4-2) to a 47-19 home win over Riverton in the Sangamo Conference on Friday. Lancaster had TD runs of 66, 4 and 2 yards, and he finished the night with 187 yards on 23 attempts. His one catch was a 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Talin Kern in the third quarter.

Madixx Morris, Sacred Heart-Griffin football

The senior receiver caught four balls for 108 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown as the Class 4A top-ranked Cyclones (6-0) defeated Normal University-High 49-7 in the Central State Eight Conference.

More: Healthy and hungry: Auburn football ready for a return to the IHSA state playoffs

Bradyn Sayarath, Chatham Glenwood boys golf

The junior golfer earned medalist honors and led his boys golf team to the Class 2A Taylorville Regional team title at Lake Shore Golf Course in Taylorville on Wednesday. Sayarath shot a 4-over-par 76 to beat teammate Derek Dulceak by a stroke. Sayarath secured medalist with a birdie on the par-4 No. 16 hole.

Danny Skelton, Pleasant Plains football

The junior quarterback ran for 160 yards and two TDs and completed 10 of 17 passing attempts for 117 yards and two scores in a 43-12 Sangamo Conference win over Pittsfield on Friday. He also caught two passes from Seth Kieninger, the secondary QB, for 41 yards. He reeled off a 58-yard TD run for a 14-0 halftime lead and dispensed several tacklers again 18 yards for a 36-6 advantage in the fourth.

Isabel Tom, Rochester girls golf

The junior golfer shot an 84 to win medalist honors and the Rochester girls golf team won the team title of the Class 1A Bethany Okaw Valley Regional at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay on Thursday.

Britni Walters, Williamsville volleyball

The sophomore outside hitter put down a match-high 17 kills and the Bullets went the distance to pull out a 25-23, 14-25, 25-20 volleyball victory over Pleasant Plains in a Sangamo Conference clash on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Williamsville football player voted as Springfield high school athlete of the week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville

Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Findlay, IL
City
Rochester, IL
Williamsville, IL
Sports
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
City
Pittsfield, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Williamsville, IL
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
Williamsville, IL
Football
City
Riverton, IL
Springfield, IL
Football
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Auburn Football#High School#Ne Springfield#Golf Course#Swimming#Volleyball#American Football#Sports Sj R Com
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Popeyes burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in relation to Popeyes burglary that occurred on Aug. 10. According to Peoria County Court Documents, 20-year-old James P. Walker was indicted for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building. Court documents state that Walker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxillinois.com

Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy