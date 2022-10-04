Williamsville football player voted as Springfield high school athlete of the week

Williamsville football player Ethan Hinds was voted as the State Journal Register's athlete of the week.

Hinds earned 51 percent of the 49,819 votes, beating out Sacred Heart-Griffin football player Madixx Morris (41 percent). Full results are below.

Hinds, a senior receiver, hauled in 11 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 Sangamo Conference victory over New Berlin on Friday. His two TD catches went for 44 and 85 yards from senior quarterback Jake Seman.

Conrad Charpentier, Jacksonville Routt boys golf

The sophomore golfer won by four strokes to win the boys individual title at the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional at the Jacksonville Country Club on Wednesday. He shot a 2-over 74 and beat out South County’s Tanner Frye, Williamsville’s Will Seman and Pleasant Plains’ Anderson Thielen for the top spot by four strokes each.

Jaben Compton, Hillsboro football

The senior running back posted 29 carries for 209 yards and five TDs in a 63-18 South Central Conference win over visiting Gillespie on Friday. Hillsboro totaled 503 rushing yards to improve to 3-3 overall.

Makenna Cox, Lutheran volleyball

The senior outside hitter surpassed 1,000 career kills on Friday and Lutheran won the Troy Triad tournament title with a 25-22, 25-15 victory over Springfield High on Saturday. She totaled 70 kills and 11 aces in the tournament. Senior teammate Kaleigh Bergschneider also passed 1,000 career digs on Friday and finished the tournament with 49 digs.

Catalina Easley, Athens girls golf

The junior golfer fired a 3-over-par 75 at Arrowhead Heights Golf Course and claimed medalist honors at the Class 1A Camp Point Regional on Thursday.

Treshaun Lancaster, Auburn football

The junior running back had four touchdowns, including a TD reception, and carried Auburn (4-2) to a 47-19 home win over Riverton in the Sangamo Conference on Friday. Lancaster had TD runs of 66, 4 and 2 yards, and he finished the night with 187 yards on 23 attempts. His one catch was a 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Talin Kern in the third quarter.

Madixx Morris, Sacred Heart-Griffin football

The senior receiver caught four balls for 108 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown as the Class 4A top-ranked Cyclones (6-0) defeated Normal University-High 49-7 in the Central State Eight Conference.

Bradyn Sayarath, Chatham Glenwood boys golf

The junior golfer earned medalist honors and led his boys golf team to the Class 2A Taylorville Regional team title at Lake Shore Golf Course in Taylorville on Wednesday. Sayarath shot a 4-over-par 76 to beat teammate Derek Dulceak by a stroke. Sayarath secured medalist with a birdie on the par-4 No. 16 hole.

Danny Skelton, Pleasant Plains football

The junior quarterback ran for 160 yards and two TDs and completed 10 of 17 passing attempts for 117 yards and two scores in a 43-12 Sangamo Conference win over Pittsfield on Friday. He also caught two passes from Seth Kieninger, the secondary QB, for 41 yards. He reeled off a 58-yard TD run for a 14-0 halftime lead and dispensed several tacklers again 18 yards for a 36-6 advantage in the fourth.

Isabel Tom, Rochester girls golf

The junior golfer shot an 84 to win medalist honors and the Rochester girls golf team won the team title of the Class 1A Bethany Okaw Valley Regional at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay on Thursday.

Britni Walters, Williamsville volleyball

The sophomore outside hitter put down a match-high 17 kills and the Bullets went the distance to pull out a 25-23, 14-25, 25-20 volleyball victory over Pleasant Plains in a Sangamo Conference clash on Tuesday.

