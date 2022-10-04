ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

New retaining wall provides hope, protection for the famous 'Taco Oak'

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
A world-famous Springfield tree soon will have new life as a retaining wall at its base is close to completion.

The new brick wall will stabilize the "Taco Oak," a hybrid white/bur oak named after the Taco Bell branch formerly located at 2003 W. Monroe St. that shared property with the tree. The brick replaces a series of old railroad ties.

Guy Sternberg, the local arborist and biologist tasked with researching the tree and its steady growth thinks the new retaining wall will make it less likely a new tenant will try to cut the tree down, as was possible when Starbucks opened a shop at the old Taco Bell site in 2005.

"The tree is now a total asset to the property," Sternberg said. "It shades the parking area (and) some of the building in the morning (and) the other parking area in the afternoon. It's an aesthetic benefit to the property that is not really in the way of anything because it is right on the edge of the bluff."

The possibility of the tree's removal has become an issue because the coffee super-chain plans to move across the street to a new home in Fairhills Shopping Center. There's concern a new owner may not share Starbucks' environmental commitments. Sternberg said that once ownership of the property changes, he will discuss with the new owners how they want to approach the tree.

"I'd like to meet with the new owners as soon as I figure out who they are," Sternberg said. "They need to be made aware of the situation so that they can take the proper steps to see that it is not damaged."

The tree is unique because it has grown exponentially each year even though it sits on a bluff along the retaining wall with the roots covered by a parking lot. Sternberg has been keeping an eye on the tree since 1989 when he first discovered it while waiting in the drive-through at the Taco Bell.

Sternberg suspects the only thing holding the old retaining wall together was the tree, pointing out the tree might have originated as a loose acorn that got into the backfilling of the wall when first constructed.

"The old retaining wall had been there for half a century and it just totally rotted away," Sternberg said. "When they built that retaining wall and backfilled it, that tree probably arrived as an acorn that landed in the backfill and started to grow. The roots adjusted to the soil as it was then, the 8-9 foot drop-off on the east side and pavement totally covering the root system on the west side (the parking lot).

"It's a horrible place for a tree, but this one just kept growing and growing."

One key to the rapid growth of the tree has been the number of "flushes" the tree gets in a single year, the number of times the tree will go into its growing period over a period of time. When Sternberg first saw the tree in the drive-through all those years ago, it was triple-flushing – meaning that the tree would grow leaves on three separate occasions during the year.

Because of the multiple flushes, the tree grew from a 10-foot sapling in 1989 to an oak so big, it overshadows the light poles next to it.

"In terms of climate destabilization, urban residuation and so on, if you want to plant a tree that can tolerate the impossible, this is one that we're watching," Sternberg said.

Now that a brick wall will secure the tree, Sternberg wants to place a plaque near the tree explaining to curious onlookers its significance and the efforts made over the course of 30 years to maintain and preserve the oak. He'll need permission from the owners of both properties straddling the new wall for the placement.

"I've offered the landowners on the downhill and uphill side to assist them with plaques that would describe the tree, how it's world famous and how they've taken efforts to preserve it," Sternberg said. "(It's) a little bit of good PR for them and hopefully a lot of good education for people to say, 'Oh, what's this about?' and they can read the plaque."

