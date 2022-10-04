Peoria High football player wins Journal Star high school athlete of the week

Peoria High football player Malachi Washington was voted as the Journal Star athlete of the week.

Washington earned 107 of the 515 votes, just edging out Dunlap girls swimming and diving athlete Grace DiGiallonardo (102 votes).

Washington had five touchdowns in a 66-12 win over Richwoods on Thursday night. The senior running back had 18 carries for 223 yards with four touchdowns. He added a 54-yard TD catch as the Class 5A fifth-ranked Lions (6-0) scored 46 points in the game's first 15:21.

Last week, Jake Morin of the Eureka football team was named JS athlete of the week.

Gage Renken, Farmington football

Renken guided the Farmington offense to 421 total yards in Friday's 33-16 road win over Prairieland Conference foe Rushville-Industry. The senior QB carried it 15 times for 158 yards and recorded an 8-yard TD run in the second quarter and an 11-yard scamper for a score in the third.

Tyanna Ward, Peoria High volleyball

The Lions snapped an eight-match losing streak with a 25-12, 25-19 victory over Big 12 Conference rival Manual. Ward recorded a team-high five kills to go with three digs and three aces. In an 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 over Springfield at the Riverton Tournament on Saturday, Ward tallied 10 kills and 18 digs with two aces.

Esma Frieden, Metamora volleyball

Frieden posted five kills as the Redbirds (18-3, 8-0) claimed their third victory this season over Mid-Illini Conference rival Washington on Thursday. The 6-foot junior also served up three aces in the 25-23, 25-20 win.

Elmwood/Brimfield boys cross country

The Trojans recorded a perfect score in winning Tuesday's Prairieland Conference meet at Farmington. E/B had the first six finishers for 15 points led by winner Isaiah Hill (15:51.9). Hill was followed by Mika Nelson (2nd, 16:43.4), Aiden Faulkner (3rd, 16:48.6), Reed Florey (4th, 16:49.4) and L.J. Higgs (5th, 16:57).

Darielle Saintilus, Richwoods girls cross country

The senior won Tuesday's dual meet with Peoria High at Donovan Golf Course. Saintilus ran the 5,000-meter course in 22:22, which was almost two seconds faster than teammate Melissa Cook (24:14).

DJ Norman, Roanoke-Benson boys golf

The senior won the Class 1A Illini Bluffs Regional individual title with a 2-under-70 at the Coyote Creek Golf Club on Wednesday. His eagle on the par-4 eighth was part of a round that also featured two birdies.

Ryleigh Moser, Canton girls golf

Moser fired a 4-over-76 to win the Class 1A regional hosted by the Little Giants at Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club on Thursday. Her round included a birdie on the par-4 fifth as she won by five strokes.

Josh Walton, Peoria Christian boys soccer

The sophomore goalkeeper went 4-0-0 in four matches last week. PCS won 3-2 over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka on Monday. He kept a clean sheet in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Illini Bluffs. Walton then saved six shots on Thursday in a 3-1 victory against Pekin. He then capped his week with another shutout on Friday as the Chargers beat Springfield Southeast, 8-0.

Grace DiGiallonardo, Dunlap girls swimming and diving

The senior was a four-event winner in Tuesday's home triangular meet with Normal U-High and Monmouth-Roseville. DiGiallonardo won the 200 IM, then was a part of the winning 200-medley, 200-free and 400-free relays. The Eagles (165 points) beat U-High (95) and M-R (66).

Hailey Gerlach, Washington girls tennis

The junior wrapped up the Mid-Illini season against Morton on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-1 victory as the No. 1 singles player. Gerlach finished 5-1 in league play, while never dropping a set in those five wins.

