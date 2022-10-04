Candidates in House District 76 differ on energy, rising CenterPoint bills

EVANSVILLE – Candidates to represent an Evansville-area district in the Indiana House of Representatives agree higher utility bills impact Hoosiers, but they have different ideas on why bills are rising and what can be done about it.

Rep. Wendy McNamara, a Republican running for her seventh two-year term in District 76, said she blames federal government policies that discourage continued use of fossil fuels.

Katherine Rybak, McNamara’s Democratic opponent, said she supports a more rapid move toward renewable energy sources and noted she testified against CenterPoint Energy’s plan to build two natural gas combustion turbines out of concern for customer rates.

And an independent candidate in District 76, Cheryl Batteiger-Smith, declined an interview with the Courier & Press about energy issues. She said in a text message she opposes energy company monopolies.

CenterPoint in June received Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approval to build the gas turbines , a project that will cost than $330 million and bring rate increases to energy customers.

Utility rates are set by the IURC, and McNamara claimed state legislators have little impact on that process. She noted that because of rising bills, lawmakers repealed state taxes on utilities .

The consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition has said the tax cut would only result in $4 to $5 in savings for households but would have greater impact on larger utility users.

McNamara pointed to recent reports that Germany is reigniting coal plants due to energy shortages there. German officials say it’s because Russia has cut its natural gas exports. The move will make it more difficult for Germany to achieve its climate goals, reports have said.

McNamara said fossil fuel use must continue for reasons of reliability. She said natural gas “burns cleanly, it’s a good and reliable source of energy and it make sense for our community.”

Rybak said fossil fuel use must continue during transitions to renewable energy sources, but Southwest Indiana has been “a sacrifice zone for pollution” due to its coal plants.

Natural gas is cleaner than coal, Rybak said, but she questioned the size of CenterPoint's gas turbines proposal. She said CenterPoint should reevaluate its plans in light of passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act .

Rybak also said she’d call for Southwest Indiana to have representation on the IURC and for an end to utility donations to lawmakers’ political campaigns. And she believes utilities should be required to disclose how many of its customers they shut off from service.

“It’s telling how much money goes from the utility industry to the legislators,” Rybak said. “I don’t think Wendy’s voted against the utilities, ever.”

McNamara, again, blamed Biden administration policies for higher bills and said responsibility for rate increases lies with the IURC.

“If you really study it, they (utility companies) pay in a competitive wholesale market,” McNamara said. “If their costs go up, rates are going to go up. Utilities are going to have to respond to those conditions.”

McNamara, a career public educator whose current role is director of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. Early College High School, is seeking her seventh two-year term in the Indiana House. Her two opponents are first-time candidates.

Rybak is a retired attorney who still does family mediation and other legal work. Batteiger-Smith, who works in an Evansville insurance office, has been involved with the Posey County Republican Party and says her motivation to run is driven by her desire for a 100% abortion ban .

House District 76 includes all of Posey County and portions of western and northern Vanderburgh County, including the University of Southern Indiana campus.

