A previous criminal conviction doesn't stop a Hoosier from voting. Here's what to know

EVANSVILLE — Indiana residents convicted of a crime and serving time in jail or prison cannot cast a ballot in this year's general election. But a criminal conviction does not impact a Hoosier's right to vote once they're released.

And if they haven't been found guilty in court yet, a pre-trial detention in the Vanderburgh County Jail can't get keep from voting either.

That's especially relevant this year, as two of the biggest races in the Vanderburgh County election are sheriff and prosecutor.

Republican Jeff Hales and Democrat Noah Robinson are both vying to run the jail and sheriff's office, while Republican Diana Moers and Democrat Jon Schaefer are looking to take over the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. All have ideas about the way the system works, whether that includes changing aspects of it or keeping them in place.

For Vanderburgh County residents who have personally experienced that system, by spending a night in the Vanderburgh County Jail or being convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, Indiana law still allows them to have their voice heard in an election.

Here’s what to know about voting with a criminal conviction.

Who cannot vote in Indiana?

Indiana residents cannot vote while they are incarcerated for a crime. This includes both felony and misdemeanor offenses, meaning after a person has been convicted and is actively serving time.

Who can vote in Indiana?

Indiana residents are immediately eligible to vote as soon as they are released. The only thing they need to do to get their right-to-vote back is to make sure their voter registration is active.

Being on probation or parole does not impact a person’s right to vote in Indiana.

Neither does being in jail awaiting trial. People who have not yet been convicted of a crime, but are being held on some form of pre-trial detention, are still able to vote.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said a group comes into the jail to offer eligible inmates the chance to cast a ballot.

How to register to vote in Indiana

There are multiple ways to register to vote in Indiana. The deadline in the 2022 general election is Oct. 11.

To register in person or by mail, voters need to complete the voter registration form and return it to their local county’s voter registration office or the Indiana Election Division. The form is available in Spanish as well.

Residents can also apply in person at the voter registration or county clerk’s office, or at any license branch if they're obtaining a new driver’s license or identification card.

A person can also register to vote at a public assistance office if they're actively applying for service or assistance.

Residents can visit indianavoters.in.gov, as well. There, voters can register with a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card.

More assistance in understanding voter eligibility

Voters can find the Indiana Voters Bill of Rights online on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. It is available in both Spanish and English.