Here's which candidates Evansville teachers are recommending for school board

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. − All three incumbents, two former school board members and one candidate, have received the endorsement of the Evansville Teachers Association in the Nov. 8 general election.

With 14 candidates running for four open seats on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's board of trustees, the board's makeup could potentially undergo a significant change.

All Vanderburgh County residents can vote for all school board seats, even though some seats are designated to represent a specific district.

The open seats in this year's election include one in District 1, two in District 2 and one At-Large seat. Although only four can be elected, ETA chose to endorse more candidates than open seats in the District 2 and At-Large race.

Receiving the teachers' union endorsement are: District 1, Chris Kiefer; District 2, Andy Guarino, David Hollingsworth, Mike Duckworth; At-Large, Jeff Worthington, Melissa Moore.

Kiefer, Guarino and Hollingsworth are incumbents. Duckworth served on school board 1995-2000 and again in 2002-2018. Worthington previously served eight years on the school board, losing reelection in 2020.

Moore, the only new candidate receiving ETA's endorsement this year, is marketing and communications director at the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville.

"We believe trustees need adequate experience to serve on a governing board of a nearly $300 millioncorporation and need to value a strong and vibrant public school system as a cornerstone of our community. Some candidates are lacking in one or both of those qualifications; we have chosen to endorse all of the candidates who possess both," ETA President Lori Young said in a media release.

"We believe all of these candidates would be strong school board members who will make decisions in the best interests of students and teachers in EVSC, and recommend that voters choose from among the endorsedcandidates."

Young said all 12 of the candidates chose to participate in the endorsement process, although all 14 were invited to do so.

Also running in this year's EVSC school board election are, in District 1, Anthony Clutter and Jeremy Heath; in District 2, Jon Abbey, Julie Lutz Fox and Casey Hillenbrand; and for At-Large, John Jay Geary II, Carolyn Gallagher and Ken Colbert.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's which candidates Evansville teachers are recommending for school board

