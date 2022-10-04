Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Centre Daily
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
NFL・
WFLA
The Bucs strive for run game improvements as they host Falcons Sunday
After back-to-back home losses, the Buccaneers have their sights set on a bounce-back performance against the Falcons to close out this three-game homestand.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
FRISCO - While the prowess of their defense has rightfully dominated the headlines, the Dallas Cowboys continue to employ a versatile and potentially explosive offense. ... but there is at least some mild concern at the moment over a centerpiece of that offense. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice on...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs. Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach...
Centre Daily
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
Centre Daily
SI Tickets Can Get You Into Any Eagles Game This Year
The Ealges are taking their 4-0 record into Arizona on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 ET on FOX. View the original article to see embedded media. A win could dive tickets to the huge NFC East game between the Eagles...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver, Auburn Tigers
Jackson has an impressive build and sinks well at the top of hook and curl routes to create separation, but his lack of dominant physical and technical traits makes him a late day three pick at best. Evaluation:. Jackson is a long strider who excels at working over the middle...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?
The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams faced off was in the 2020 season opener. LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the last laugh. Dallas receiver Michael Gallup was controversially called for offensive pass interference on a long third-down reception as Ramsey defended him. Gallup beat Ramsey downfield for the catch on a gain that would've put the Cowboys into field-goal range as they trailed 20-17 with under 30 seconds to play.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
