Ventura County, CA

Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder

It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
OXNARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ventura teen arrested for threatening classmates, weapons found

A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile hall after he allegedly made criminal threats against his fellow students and high school on Instagram, according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the Foothill Technology High School campus. During the investigation, officers took several weapons into custody.
VENTURA, CA
#Conflict Of Interest#Superior Court#Ventura
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Police Seek Information on Homicide Case

VICTIM: Richard Madera, 32-year-old, Oxnard Resident. Detectives with the Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are seeking information from the community to help solve the murder of 32-year-old Richard Madera. Mr. Madera was shot and killed on October 5, 2019, and today marks the three-year anniversary of that incident....
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for accused killer of Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is due in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing. It’s unclear what will be discussed. At least one motion was filed last week but remains sealed. A gag order issued in the case bars attorneys and investigators, among others, […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
foxla.com

Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower

Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA

