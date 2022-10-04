ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

'Putin has nowhere else to go... We should expect nukes': Senior British military commander warns that Russia's leader may lash out if he faces humiliation of defeat in Ukraine

The UK should expect Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons as he faces an inevitable defeat in Ukraine, a senior British military commander has suggested. Retired Major-General Jonathan Shaw said there is not much else the Russian president can do given the failure of his conventional forces. His shock warning...
POLITICS
howafrica.com

Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims

Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine carrying ‘doomsday weapon’ disappears from harbor: Reports

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine that is rumored to carry a “doomsday weapon” has disappeared from its Arctic harbor, according to multiple reports. Russia may be planning to test the “Poseidon” weapons system on the Belgorod submarine, officials warned Italian media, Fox News reported. The “Poseidon” is a drone or guided torpedo equipped with a nuclear warhead that Russia claims can create a “radioactive tsunami.”
MILITARY
Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know

The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Brace for Putin’s Greatest Meltdown Yet

After a series of military failures and the near complete abandonment of Kharkiv, Vladimir Putin announced last week a partial mobilization that will raise 300,000 soldiers. His statement followed a move on the part of the Donbas separatists to hold a referendum on their joining Russia, perhaps granting them protection under Moscow’s nuclear umbrella.
POLITICS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
navalnews.com

New Images Reveal Russia’s ‘Missing’ Submarine Belgorod In Arctic

The whereabouts of a new Russian submarine, the Belgorod, has captured headlines around the world. With a degree of hysteria, there have been reports that it has been deployed with its nuclear ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons. Even that it has ‘disappeared’ (submarines do that).
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russians Terrified by Putin’s Bunker Mentality as He Turns 70 With His Finger on the Nuclear Button

Only a handful of people know the exact location where President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 70th birthday in St. Petersburg on Friday, but critics say he spends more and more of his time isolated deep inside nuclear bunkers.The Kremlin has announced that Putin will spend his birthday working. Mired, as he is, in the biggest self-made disaster of his presidency, that just raises more worrying questions about what kind of orders he’s going to issue on his big day. Backed into a corner, what is Putin considering next?People who’ve known Putin for many years claim the Russian leader is...
POLITICS
iheart.com

‘I saw it myself’: US vet describes HORROR from Ukraine's front lines

Just how cruel has the Russian military been during its onslaught against Ukraine? Chad Robichaux, a U.S. combat veteran and Founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation, tells Glenn the Russians have committed certain horrors during today’s conflict with Ukraine that he hasn’t witnessed in any other war. Recently returned from the front lines, Robichaux describes those horrors that he witnessed firsthand. Plus, he tells Glenn he hasn’t seen proof of any significant American relief there, despite the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine from the U.S. government. So where DID the money go?!
MILITARY

