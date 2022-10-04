Read full article on original website
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on MLS playoff berth: ‘We’re in, but we’re not done’
Inter Miami had just clinched a playoff spot with a commanding 4-1 win over rival Orlando City on Wednesday night and DRV PNK Stadium erupted into a pink party.
Mariners Top Blue Jays 4-0; Seattle Wins First Playoff Game Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners picked up their first playoff win in 21 years Friday, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 at the Rogers Centre. The Mariners will have a chance to clinch a trip to the American League Division Series Saturday.
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Dejan Kulusevski FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA promotion. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
