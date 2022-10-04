ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Architectural Commision approves amended expansion plan for Palm Beach's Le Bar a Vin

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB7tX_0iL9aBwJ00

After the Palm Beach Town Council last spring denied expansion plans for the island’s only wine bar, a modified version of the plan was greenlighted Wednesday by the town’s Architectural Commission.

Le Bar a Vin's new plan includes an outdoor covered dining terrace that was included in the original proposal. The wine bar is on the ground floor of a two-story building at 380 S. County Road.

The architectural board also unanimously granted variances needed for proposed rooftop HVAC equipment and a narrower drive aisle along the property’s parking lot.

The proposed project would add 519 square feet to the interior for more bathrooms and kitchen space, and 370 square feet on the south side for the outdoor covered dining terrace.

The architectural panel asked that the wine bar investigate adding more outdoor landscaping and installing a white awning over the proposed outdoor terrace instead of a black-and-white-striped awning similar to the one across the street at Bricktop’s.

But overall, “this project is a very good solution to a building that is a challenge aesthetically,” board member John David Corey said at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’ve really reduced (the project) to make things work,” Le Bar owner Ann Desruisseaux said at the meeting, noting she and her team have dialed back the size of the interior expansion.

Nelo Freijomel of West Palm Beach-based Spina-O’Rourke Partners also presented the wine bar’s proposed plans at Wednesday’s meeting.

Le Bar a Vin, classified by the town as a 108-seat wine bar serving a limited menu, opened in December 2020 with a wines-by the-glass program, signature cocktails, dinner and Sunday brunch.

It later added lunch and live music.

The business has been temporarily closed since late June, when it announced it was embarking on renovations that would not be completed until the fall.

For Le Bar’s modified expansion plan to move forward, the project must be approved by the Town Council, which is expected to hear the matter at its Oct. 12 development-review meeting.

The council last April denied Le Bar’s previous expansion plans after the architectural board approved them. The council cited parking, noise (Le Bar is next to a residential district) and intensity-of-use issues.

That plan included a larger permanent outdoor dining terrace and a 1,600-square-foot ground-level expansion that would have swallowed 11 onsite parking spaces. The new plan does not reduce onsite parking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island

Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
WPBF News 25

Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wine Bar#Food Drink#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Architectural Commision#Architectural Commission#Le Bar#Hvac#Spina O Rourke Partners
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings

Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

26-Story ‘Family Focused’ Tal Aventura Gets Approval

In Aventura, a 26-story tower called Tal Aventura has just obtained conditional use approval. Tal Aventura is planned to include 86 “family-focused” condo units. The majority of residences will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions are the developers, with IDEA Architects...
AVENTURA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a Coral Springs Apartment complex for $5.5 million

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Jacob Apartments, atwo-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000. “Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Two Companies to Growing Roster

CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – its fast-growing technology and life sciences hub in Boca Raton, Florida. The new tenants are:. Guident, a leading developer...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection

Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
935
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy