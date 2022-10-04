ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: 3 local games we're tracking Friday

There are some seasons when this game decides the Catholic League championship. This season, the winner will remain undefeated in District 9-5A play — but still with a long way to go. Curtis (4-1 overall) is 2-0 in league games. Rummel (4-1) is 1-0. Neither has played Edna Karr yet.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday

The Tigers began the season with an overtime loss to Jesuit and have since won four in a row. In a 13-10 victory against Mandeville last week, Guidry rushed 14 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and completed 17-of-20 passes for 161 yards. Slidell continues 6-5A play against Hammond.
Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team

When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
