NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 local games we're tracking Friday
There are some seasons when this game decides the Catholic League championship. This season, the winner will remain undefeated in District 9-5A play — but still with a long way to go. Curtis (4-1 overall) is 2-0 in league games. Rummel (4-1) is 1-0. Neither has played Edna Karr yet.
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday
The Tigers began the season with an overtime loss to Jesuit and have since won four in a row. In a 13-10 victory against Mandeville last week, Guidry rushed 14 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and completed 17-of-20 passes for 161 yards. Slidell continues 6-5A play against Hammond.
NOLA.com
John Ehret turns big plays into first win of season by topping Grace King
John Ehret won for the first time this season with the help of several long scoring plays as the Patriots defeated Grace King 47-7 in a District 8-5A opener Thursday at Yenni Stadium. Wardell Mack scored twice in the first half when he caught a pair of quick passes near...
NOLA.com
Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team
When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
