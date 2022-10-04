NEW YORK -- For the first time, we're hearing from the man who came face to face with the man accused of murdering FDNY EMT Lt. Alison Russo. The mechanic who confronted the suspect after seeing his bloody knife shared his story Monday with CBS2's Tim McNicholas. A growing tribute to Russo sits just steps away from Peppy's Auto Repair. Janki Oomraw, the shop's owner, said he still has trouble sleeping because of what he witnessed. "I got vision of it all night, every day," said Oomraw. Oomraw was working in his shop on Sept. 29 when he heard someone yelling. He looked outside and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO