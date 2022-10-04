ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dix Hills, NY

fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Daily Voice

Police Ask For Help Identifying Man Accused Of Stealing Electronics From North Bellport Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing electronics worth about $300 from a Long Island store over the summer. A man stole electronics, including a dashboard camera, from BJ's Wholesale Club in North Bellport at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Ron Johnston
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee

A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
CBS New York

Mechanic says he confronted man accused of murdering EMS lieutenant after seeing bloody knife

NEW YORK -- For the first time, we're hearing from the man who came face to face with the man accused of murdering FDNY EMT Lt. Alison Russo. The mechanic who confronted the suspect after seeing his bloody knife shared his story Monday with CBS2's Tim McNicholas. A growing tribute to Russo sits just steps away from Peppy's Auto Repair. Janki Oomraw, the shop's owner, said he still has trouble sleeping because of what he witnessed. "I got vision of it all night, every day," said Oomraw. Oomraw was working in his shop on Sept. 29 when he heard someone yelling. He looked outside and...
