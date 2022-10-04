Read full article on original website
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray AttacksAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Opinion: Judge, Verlander, J-Rodriguez Easy Choices For AwardsIBWAABronx, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night.
Police Ask For Help Identifying Man Accused Of Stealing Electronics From North Bellport Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing electronics worth about $300 from a Long Island store over the summer. A man stole electronics, including a dashboard camera, from BJ's Wholesale Club in North Bellport at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Police: Man arrested in 2020 Wyandanch fatal shooting
Basheer Vinson, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
ID Released For 37-Year-Old Bay Shore Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop
Police have identified a man who was found shot to death at a Long Island body shop. David Moll-Rivera, age 37, of Bay Shore, was found in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911...
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
E-bike driver dies after collision with SUV at Bronx intersection
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision is investigating a day after an e-bike rider died following a collision at a Bronx intersection last month, authorities said.
Police: 1 person dead in shooting at Deer Park auto body shop
Police say one person was killed in a shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park.
North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
Argument Leads To Shooting At Roosevelt Home, Police Say
A man is recovering after an argument led to a shooting at a Long Island home, authorities said. Nassau County Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Roosevelt, located on Madison Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old...
Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee
A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
Man indicted after driving nearly double the speed limit, killing 2 pedestrians in Inwood
A man was indicted after he drove through a red light in Inwood at nearly twice the speed limit and caused a crash that killed two pedestrians in August, the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced Monday.
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Mechanic says he confronted man accused of murdering EMS lieutenant after seeing bloody knife
NEW YORK -- For the first time, we're hearing from the man who came face to face with the man accused of murdering FDNY EMT Lt. Alison Russo. The mechanic who confronted the suspect after seeing his bloody knife shared his story Monday with CBS2's Tim McNicholas. A growing tribute to Russo sits just steps away from Peppy's Auto Repair. Janki Oomraw, the shop's owner, said he still has trouble sleeping because of what he witnessed. "I got vision of it all night, every day," said Oomraw. Oomraw was working in his shop on Sept. 29 when he heard someone yelling. He looked outside and...
