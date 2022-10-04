Read full article on original website
New ‘Faces of the Fort’ mural goes up downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Led by the Fort Wayne Public Arts Commission, Mayor Tom Henry and city officials held a dedication ceremony for a new Faces of the Fort mural. The mural, located on the east façade of the building at 520 West Jefferson Blvd., depicts local community advocates Ephraim Scott Smiley III and Omowalé-Kétu Oladuwa.
Access Fort Wayne and ACPL receive accolades for films
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Access Fort Wayne, a department of the Allen County Public Library, won five 2022 Philo Festival of Media Awards and two are nominated for 2022 Philo Excellence Awards. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Community Media – Central States Region and included more than 155 entries from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
FW Animal Care & Control participates in ‘Return to Home’ challenge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is participating in the national Return to Home Challenge for the entire month of October to keep animals out of the shelter and in their homes. One in three pets will become lost at some point in their...
ACDEM Electronic Recycling Program ending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says the Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward...
Angola woman struck by SUV, critically injured
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Angola woman has life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV in a Steuben County roadway Thursday morning. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont in rural Jamestown Township, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.
Wild Zoo Halloween opens Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s 43rd annual Wild Zoo Halloween opens Saturday, October 8. The popular event is hosted each weekend in October. Wild Zoo Halloween dates are October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 from 10 am to 4 pm and is free for Zoo members or paid Zoo admission.
Fire damages North Anthony Boulevard business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say they are investigating what caused a fire Friday morning in a retail space on North Anthony Boulevard. FWFD crews responded to a reported building fire at 3215 north Anthony Boulevard close to Crescent at 4:52 a.m. The first...
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
