Breaking Down How Notre Dame Stacks Up Against BYU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) and No. 16 BYU Cougars (4-1) square off this weekend in a game that is a must-win for Marcus Freeman's squad. Notre Dame will look to earn its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Wisconsin over a year ago. One of the...
