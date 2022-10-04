Read full article on original website
Tammy Metz
3d ago
Oh dear Lord, like parents want to become involved in the first place. The only parents truly interested are the really radical parents with troubled children. Teachers have enough to worry about. Teachers are not babysitters and they know what they are doing. Frankly, I can’t believe there are any teachers left with all of the stupidity they have to deal with on a daily basis. Politicians should quit telling professional teachers what to do. They know what to do already.
Reply
5
Related
13abc.com
Ohioans react to bill that would allow military vets to teach without an education background
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senators are introducing a new bill this week that would allow military veterans to become teachers without a license, in an effort to combat the continuing teacher shortage. Now, residents across the state have something to say about that. ”I don’t think it’s the best...
WCPO
Bill to expand paid parental leave in Ohio would impact virtually no families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill meant to expand paid parental leave in Ohio won't impact the vast majority of families in the state. Only 11 states currently offer total paid family and medical leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Unsurprisingly, Ohio is not one of them.
Ohio bill would allow military vets to become teachers without license
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow military veterans to become teachers without any teacher license requirements.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
wosu.org
Columbus school board officially opposes state resolution against LGBTQ protections
The Columbus Board of Education on Tuesday passed a resolution announcing its official opposition to an Ohio Board of Education resolution that targets new LGBTQ student protections from the Biden administration. The rules in question expand Title IX protections to LGBTQ students. They force schools to investigate claims of sex-based...
Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher […] The post Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
School board issues formal objection to Ohio’s gender identity resolution
“It’s about our students and really protecting who they are and letting our community know we support every student who is part of us,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans
As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Why won’t Mike DeWine commit to a single face-to-face session with Nan Whaley? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. We’re talking about why DeWine won’t debate Whaley on Today in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose creating public integrity unit in office re-organization
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reorganizing his office to form a “public integrity” unit, a shuffling that he said will include hiring of investigators with the authority to issue subpoenas to look into potential elections-related crimes. LaRose, a Republican who is the...
Ohio launches voter fraud investigation division in secretary of state’s rollup
As the days tick down leading up to Ohio's major political races in November, Secretary of State Frank LaRose made a major announcement as his office prepares to oversee the Nov. 8 general election.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio Republican Group Urges GOP, Swing Voters to Reject J.D. Vance
With November’s election looming, a group of Republicans are hitting the campaign trail this week. But instead of stumping for the GOP, they’ll be encouraging voters to back the Democrat, Tim Ryan, in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate. They’re working with an organization called Welcome PAC which...
mahoningmatters.com
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey trade insults and interrupt each other in first televised debate
NORMAL, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey engaged in a chippy first face-to-face broadcast debate Thursday night, as each man frequently interrupted the other with claims of lies, deception and hypocrisy. Charges and countercharges filled the hour-long forum, which comes as early voting has...
wcbe.org
Ohio March for Life rally draws hundreds of anti-abortion activists to the Statehouse
Hundreds of Ohioans who oppose abortion converged on the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday for a rally and a parade that they called a "March for Life." The crowd listened to a live praise band. They prayed. And they cheered as speaker after speaker told the group why they opposed abortion. Jeanne...
It’s official: Ohio’s unemployment office was among the worst in the nation during the pandemic. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2020, Ohio was the third-worst state in the nation when it came to paying traditional unemployment benefits in a timely way. We’re talking about how only 43% of Ohioans who filed claims for traditional unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic received their money within three weeks on Today in Ohio.
Comments / 17