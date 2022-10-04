ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 17

Tammy Metz
3d ago

Oh dear Lord, like parents want to become involved in the first place. The only parents truly interested are the really radical parents with troubled children. Teachers have enough to worry about. Teachers are not babysitters and they know what they are doing. Frankly, I can’t believe there are any teachers left with all of the stupidity they have to deal with on a daily basis. Politicians should quit telling professional teachers what to do. They know what to do already.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher […] The post Veterans confused, educators concerned over bill to let vets teach without background in education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Hillyer
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Bill Of Rights#College Credit#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly#House
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey trade insults and interrupt each other in first televised debate

NORMAL, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey engaged in a chippy first face-to-face broadcast debate Thursday night, as each man frequently interrupted the other with claims of lies, deception and hypocrisy. Charges and countercharges filled the hour-long forum, which comes as early voting has...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy