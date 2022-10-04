Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool travel to the capital to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp deviated away from his favoured 4-3-3 against Rangers in midweek, unleashing four forwards ahead of a double pivot in midfield. "It's important that we are unpredictable again," Klopp explained, causing a headache of uncertainty for opposition managers (and anyone tasked with guessing their lineup).
Centre Daily
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Xavi Hernandez's high-flying Barcelona host Celta Vigo in the Spanish top flight on Sunday night. The Catalan giants have made a strong start to domestic proceedings, coming into the contest on the back of six consecutive league victories. However, back-to-back Champions League defeats have left their European aspirations hanging in the balance.
