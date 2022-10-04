Liverpool travel to the capital to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp deviated away from his favoured 4-3-3 against Rangers in midweek, unleashing four forwards ahead of a double pivot in midfield. "It's important that we are unpredictable again," Klopp explained, causing a headache of uncertainty for opposition managers (and anyone tasked with guessing their lineup).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO