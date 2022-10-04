Read full article on original website
Brickbat: Bad News
A BBC journalist has been given a second sentence of three years of hard labor by a court in Myanmar for making contact with an outlawed pro-democracy group. Htet Htet Khine received her first three-year prison sentence on Sept. 15 for violating a law barring incitement and false news. Since a military coup in 2021, the government has closed 12 media outlets and arrested 142 journalists.
Iranian security forces arresting children in school, reports claim
Authorities shut all schools in Iranian Kurdistan as protests continue in cities and state TV is interrupted by apparent hack
Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article
I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
No Religious Exemption from Felon-in-Possession Gun Ban for Muslim Believer in Self-Defense
From U.S. v. Harper, decided Friday by Judge Leonard Strand (N.D. Iowa):. [Harper is being prosecuted for] possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and (3) and § 924(a)(2)…. Harper argues that [he is entitled to a religious exemption from these laws because] he is a Muslim who practices "Sharia Law and its adherence to armed self-defense (including the possession of a firearm.)." …
Court Rejects Avas Flowers' Libel Claims
An interesting decision on online anonymity and subpoenas in Avas Sales Lead Servs., Inc. v. Doe; the opinion was written Sept. 15, 2022 by Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon (D. Del.), but her report and recommendation was just adopted today by Judge Maryellen Noreika:. Plaintiff is a flower delivery company offering...
N.Y. Concealed Carry Restrictions Cut Back, at Least Temporarily, by Court Order
Antonyuk v. Hochul, decided today by Judge Glenn Suddaby (N.D.N.Y.), temporarily blocks the following provisions of the New York "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" as to the process for getting a license:. the provisions contained in Section 1 of the CCIA requiring "good moral character" EXCEPT to the extent it is...
