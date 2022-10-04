ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Brickbat: Bad News

A BBC journalist has been given a second sentence of three years of hard labor by a court in Myanmar for making contact with an outlawed pro-democracy group. Htet Htet Khine received her first three-year prison sentence on Sept. 15 for violating a law barring incitement and false news. Since a military coup in 2021, the government has closed 12 media outlets and arrested 142 journalists.
WORLD
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article

I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
LAW
Reason.com

No Religious Exemption from Felon-in-Possession Gun Ban for Muslim Believer in Self-Defense

From U.S. v. Harper, decided Friday by Judge Leonard Strand (N.D. Iowa):. [Harper is being prosecuted for] possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and (3) and § 924(a)(2)…. Harper argues that [he is entitled to a religious exemption from these laws because] he is a Muslim who practices "Sharia Law and its adherence to armed self-defense (including the possession of a firearm.)." …
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Prison
Reason.com

Court Rejects Avas Flowers' Libel Claims

An interesting decision on online anonymity and subpoenas in Avas Sales Lead Servs., Inc. v. Doe; the opinion was written Sept. 15, 2022 by Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon (D. Del.), but her report and recommendation was just adopted today by Judge Maryellen Noreika:. Plaintiff is a flower delivery company offering...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy