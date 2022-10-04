Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
Cold front moves through Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – High pressure will remain in control for today and temperatures will nearly be normal for the first week in October. The beaches will be in the mid-70s and Pee Dee will see upper-70s to near 80 degrees. Below-average temperatures will continue tonight. The mid-50s...
wbtw.com
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
Comments / 0