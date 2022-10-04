ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollinsford, NH

Family to celebrate lives lost in Rollinsford Route 4 crash: 'We want this to be joyous'

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 3 days ago

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The community will celebrate the lives of Gavin Sorge Jr. and Peter Ronchi, two members of a family who were killed in a Route 4 crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

The life of Sean Kamszik, who was Gavin Sorge Jr.'s partner and was a member of the same household killed in the crash, was previously celebrated by his family in a private service.

Gavin Sorge Sr. said Kamszik's family are welcome and will likely attend the upcoming "A Celebration of Life" event Monday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St, Portsmouth.

On Sept. 4, Ronchi, 58, Sorge Jr., 22, and Kamszik, 23, were traveling in a Dodge Caravan on Route 4 in Rollinsford. A Subaru Forester driven by Kyle McGowan, 33, of Kennebunk, crossed the center line, leading to the head-on collision, according to police. Police have said McGowan, who was killed in the crash, was reported for alleged assaults in Somersworth and Dover shortly before the crash.

Gavin Sorge Sr. and his wife Gina Lancaster Sorge are organizing the Oct. 17 event.

Gavin Sorge Sr. and his son worked in the same building on Congress Street in Portsmouth. Sorge Sr. is a host at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. Sorge Jr. worked as a host at MONA (Museum of New Art) located on the first floor of the club.

Gavin Sorge Jr. had been involved with local theater groups since he was a child, including the Prescott Park Arts Festival, Seacoast Repertory Theatre and The Players' Ring. His family said they have received an outpouring of love and support from his fellow entertainers.

'We want great stories'

"We are trying to make this the best party of Gavin's life," Sorge Sr. said about his son. "We want great stories from people who have supported him, worked with him. We are working on a slideshow, pictures and music videos. Jimmy's is catering the event for us. As hard as this is going to be, we want this to be a joyous event."

Sorge Sr. and his wife, Gina, remain in their South Berwick home with Ronchi's widow and Gina's mother, Sheila, caring for her as she suffers from dementia. Peter Ronchi had worked for the city of Portsmouth's Water Department for more than 30 years.

"It's been hard, but she is family and we will make it work," Sorge Sr. said. "Gina will not be able to return to work because her mom cannot be left alone. Peter and she used to work different shifts to be with Sheila."

Sorge Sr. said they are still lost from the shock of their family being torn apart. He thanked everyone who has come forward to offer support and condolences.

Donations to help the family are being accepted at gofundme.com/f/help-the-family-of-gavin-jr-and-pete

Comments / 0

 

PORTSMOUTH, NH
