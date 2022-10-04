ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health art exhibit event in Dover to feature former Chief Justice John Broderick

By Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago
DOVER — The Dover Mental Health Alliance is hosting the culminating event of the Many Faces of Our Mental Health: 99 Faces Project art exhibit on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Dover High School from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is free.

The 99 Faces Project, conceived of by artist Lynda Cutrell, working in collaboration with partners from science and journalism, address issues of stigma and mental illness. Large-scale portraits of 33 people with bipolar disorder, 33 people with schizophrenia and 33 people who love them are on display as well as three dimensional sculptures, video installations and paintings.

'These kids have a voice':99 Faces mental health exhibit comes to Dover

The evening will feature exhibit tours by the artist, Lynda Cutrell, and opportunities for open, community conversations about mental health with guests and participants. Joining the event is mental health advocate John Broderick, who is a former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice and current senior director of external affairs at Dartmouth Health. Broderick will talk about mental health and our youth, the state of mental health services in our state, and will engage the audience for active participation in the discussions.

'The kids are not OK’:How to support adolescents' mental health

The 99 Faces project has been at Dover High School since April of this year. At the end of October, it will leave DHS and make its way to a new location in Massachusetts. It has previously been exhibited at the Museum of Science in Boston, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Saint Anselm College and at Two International Place at the Pease Tradeport, to name a few locations.

For information about the exhibit and to register for the event go to: dovermentalhealthalliance.org/events.

