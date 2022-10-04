Insider: Closing thoughts on an 2022 IndyCar season we'll never forget

Is it not a little wild when you think back and remember that this IndyCar season – with a team suing its driver , another driver’s public contract dispute , a one-time champ getting his second title after eight years and a first-time Indy 500 winner – all started with Mario Andretti’s viral Andretti Global tweet ? How can that’ve been the same year?

The 2022 season will inevitably go down in IndyCar history as a one-of-a-kind campaign, where there was never any “down” time – even with that trio of three-week breaks. Silly Season rumors began circulating at the season-opener, and before we got to May, I’d already broken the long-expected news of Kyle Kirkwood leaving AJ Foyt Racing for Andretti Autosport . And if it wasn’t drivers actually leaving, it was ones trying to and others announcing extensions on top of their year-old multi-year deals and rumors of teams trying to get off a driver’s multi-year deal.

Not to mention the nine different winners, two of 17 polesitters winning a race, the five-time winner who didn’t win the title, the new all-time leader in poles, the all-time Indy 500 lap-leader … the list goes on and on.

So consider what follows that list – a series of bows to tie on all many of my loose thoughts on the season.

Appreciate the greatness while we have it

>> Mario’s pole record, AJ Foyt’s all-time marks in championships (7) and wins (67) and the four-time Indy 500 winners club stand as the sport’s most hallowed records. That we saw one of those broken at Laguna Seca shouldn’t be forgotten in the midst of Will Power’s championship-clinching weekend. The vision of Andretti stepping off the pit wall, nonchalantly walking down pitlane towards Power’s car and congratulating he and Roger Penske was a one-of-a-kind scene .

Who’s going to pass him? Of the active drivers who are younger than 40, Josef Newgarden leads with 16 poles. If you imagine the 31-year-old has more than a decade left of top-level competition, he may need 60 more poles to catch wherever Power ends up. And at Newgarden’s age, Power already had 29 poles in five full-time seasons, compared to Newgarden's 11. Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward are too young to predict, but if not them, then who?

>> Power’s season of unmatched consistency in races -- five more poles and his second title -- makes you wonder where his career might end up. He might put the poles record completely out of reach. He’s just two wins away from 4 th all-time and 12 from solo 3 rd . And a championship won with that type of consistency gives you a lot of confidence he can do it again before he hangs it up. A resume with the most poles, 4 th all-time in wins and three championships? That makes you an all-timer.

More: Will Power pairs patience, 'monster speed' in second IndyCar title run

>> In a similar vein, I wonder what Newgarden will take from this season, where he won five times, but also had five finishes outside the top-10 and finished 16 points shy of his third title. This became his third in-a-row as the title runner-up, and hearing him speak immediately following the finale, you could tell he was physically, mentally and emotionally crushed – even if only for a brief moment. He’s talked about pushing that much harder and almost mythical 10-win seasons, but is that what he needs?

We’ve seen he can win more often than anyone, but that clearly doesn’t guarantee you a title. Does Power’s mantra of patience and consistency rub off on his Team Penske teammate for 2023, or do we see an even more fiery Newgarden?

>> It’s truly wild Dixon’s pitlane speed violation could’ve been the difference between having a crowned champion with one race to go for the first time in 17 years and that driver finishing 3 rd in the championship. I’ve not often been one to push hard either way on the 500’s double-points dilemma, but this is certainly one argument against them: Such a minuscule mistake can be an 80-point penalty.

Impressive performances

>> If he and the ‘Thirsty Threes’ can polish up a few of their mistakes from 2022 – crashes at Long Beach, the 500 and Detroit and a fumbled wheel nut during an Iowa pitstop – I’m not sure how Scott McLaughlin isn’t my favorite going into next year for the championship. More and more, the second-year driver found his way to the front . As the only driver who won from pole, when he captures the lead, McLaughlin is almost impossible to beat. He looks to have a great combination of Power’s patience and Newgarden’s fire, and I think we might see that truly perfected in 2023.

Ahead of schedule: Scott McLaughlin shines with three wins, three poles in Year 2

>> Outside McLaughlin, the driver I was most impressed with compared to the expectations they had coming into 2022 was, far and away, Callum Ilott. With the lone one-car team in the paddock – who ran its only other full-time IndyCar season in 2018 – Ilott made the Fast 12 in more than half of his road and street course starts (6 of 11). The British rookie logged top-15 finishes in eight of his 16 starts for a program that, given its resources, experience and lack of time together, should’ve been much worse.

Were there rough spots and growing pains, that you’d expect with any program in its position? Of course. But as Ilott and JHR proved in the finale before the mid-race mechanical failure: on its best days, the No. 77 car program can run effortlessly in the top-10 and even the top-5 of this series. That’s something to applaud.

The silliest season

>> I don't know why this Alex Palou-Chip Ganassi situation had to come to this, beyond greed and egos. We don’t know what those conversations were like, but I’m not sure why Ganassi was seemingly so against Palou testing F1 cars – beyond the known animosity for Zak Brown and McLaren. When you see clearly now the Spaniard was never seriously in the running for McLaren’s previously open F1 ride, it seems most of what he wanted was the chance to take advantage of that opportunity – something CGR can't provide.

When the potential for moving into an IndyCar seat came into the fold – either at the start, packaged with the F1 testing opportunity, or when Palou’s camp believed that wasn't viable while he was a contracted Ganassi driver – is unclear, and that’s important in understanding who to consider more “wrong” here. But from what we do know is it seems like all of this could’ve been avoided.

>> I’m glad we get another season of the closest, most hilarious teammate duo in the paddock with Felix Rosenqvist back at Arrow McLaren SP for 2023 . Outside Newgarden and McLaughlin – and we’ll see how that goes as they battle for titles – O’Ward and Rosenqvist’s camaraderie in this paddock is really special. When you have a series where everyone’s so close, you don’t have ‘team orders’ and it’s generally everyone for themselves on-track, teammates that are truly best friends is a cool dynamic to see.

>> Connected to that – how does Alexander Rossi fit this year, both publicly (on social media) and in reality? I’ll be watching for that.

>> Speaking of Rossi, there was a lot of speculation in 2019 that, as a hot free agent on the market, he may end up at Team Penske with Simon Pagenaud having not won a race in two years and in the final year of his own deal. Then, the Frenchman swept the Month of May. In that same vein, with Power and Herta entering the final year of their respective contracts in 2023, did another rebound year from a Penske driver steal another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from another young, hot Andretti talent?

We now know it’s only a matter of time until Power has another deal – if he doesn’t already. And whether Herta heads to F1 after 2023, re-signs at Andretti or ends up at Ganassi or AMSP, those windows at Penske don’t just always line up. He still may get a chance to drive there someday, but Newgarden and McLaughlin will assuredly be there as long as they wish. Whoever Penske and Tim Cindric sign to eventually replace Power might be the last addition they make for quite some time.

Roger Penske's vision: IndyCar owner talks 2022 season and beyond

>> You thought this Silly Season was crazy? I can almost assure you things will be even more intense eight or nine months from now. Those we know are entering the final year of their current contracts include Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta and Power (though it’s a formality that he’ll return at this point). Felix Rosenqvist was re-signed off a team option weeks ago. Does McLaren have any more mechanisms left to keep him as it likely makes another run at Alex Palou – who may still have a team option looming over him at Ganassi? Last offseason, Conor Daly, David Malukas, Jack Harvey and Devlin DeFrancesco all signed multi-year deals. How many are set to end after two seasons? Though it wasn’t formally announced as such, you have to imagine Castroneves returned to Meyer Shank Racing on a one-year deal, and if Takuma Sato returns to the sport full-time, I’d imagine he’ll be the same. In all, that makes for nearly a dozen potential vacant seats across eight of the 10 teams in the paddock.

Looming questions

>> If we’re to believe that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s rough start to 2022 was growing pains and not a deeper issue, we’re going to need to see them pick up where they left off. And yet, as we saw this year with next year’s Penske, AMSP and Ganassi lineups locking out 1 st through 9 th in the points race (and Andretti’s Herta in 10 th ), it’s as tough as ever for the rest of the field to cut into that group.

If you’re not one of the top-four teams in the series, a top-10 finish in a race is genuinely pretty good, even if that’s tough to swallow. And RLL isn’t used to not being in that range with regularity. This past season was the first time since 2014 that at least one of its drivers didn’t finish top-10 in points. They’ll want to see themselves being as strong as the second- and third-best drivers on those upper-echelon teams, but we’ll see if they can as a three-car operation.

>> As his extremely rough first season with RLL inched toward completion, despite being announced a year ago on a multi-year deal, many in the paddock understood that Harvey’s future wasn’t on solid ground. According to one series source on the eve of the finale, RLL was one of the teams giving Rosenqvist a serious look if McLaren didn't trigger its team option by Sept. 30. Signing the Swede would’ve required pulling some sort of maneuver on Harvey’s contract – perhaps like what AMSP did to James Hinchcliffe between the 2019 and 2020 seasons – to make room.

Yes, we have seen that even some of the best drivers in this series need time to acclimate on new teams, but given how volatile the next Silly Season is set to be, Harvey better hope he has something close to Rosenqvist’s jump from 21 st to 8 th in store after the Brit took 22 nd this year. Being a veteran driver who isn’t known to bring any budget is a dangerous position to be in.

The most worrisome stat is this: After RLL’s much-talked about Sebring test this summer, two of its three drivers improved considerably. When looking at average finishing positions before and after Mid-Ohio (the year’s halfway point), Graham Rahal’s went from 13.3 to 11.3, and rookie Christian Lundgaard from 13.9 to 12.4. Harvey went from 16.4 to 18.3. Teams can be convinced to overlook one poor year of results – you just better not hope for two.

>> I’ll preface what I’m about to say with this: I’m in no position to tell a driver to hold back on their dreams of more money or better results but it’d be really cool to see what Dale Coyne Racing and David Malukas could do with several years together. Coyne’s been a team in constant flux, and a lack of consistency in drivers and partners makes it difficult to build a solid season of results. With an influx of stability from HMD Motorsports, I wonder if Coyne and Malukas might be able to encroach a bit on those teams at the top with the young American driver.

>> As Mike Shank told me several times this year, his relationship and future with Castroneves hardly just depends on their on-track results. MSR’s sponsors Sirius XM and AutoNation adore the four-time Indy 500 winner. In many ways, it’s why they decided to maintain status quo for 2023. But if I’m Shank and trying to build the foundation for the future with this two-car team, I’m not sure how much longer I can wait to bring in some younger talent that can learn and grow under Simon Pagenaud.

Castroneves’s appeal needs no explanation, but with his current team still experiencing growing pains, he’s past the point of factoring into championships. Shank would be wise to try and keep him for one-off runs at the 500 as long as Castroneves wishes, because the attention, combined the potential of him making history, just about pays for itself. But I won’t be surprised to see change coming there in a year.

>> Listening to Jimmie Johnson talk this last week , I don’t know whether we’ll see the Ganassi driver in any more than the 500 next year, and that’s a shame. It’s understandable, if he wants to keep his calendar to just five races and sample NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and Le Mans. But his appearance in IndyCar’s non-500 oval races would bring an extra storyline. With a perfect day, he could absolutely win one, and, as he showed often this year, he has a comfort level and daringness to work his way towards the front. Coming back for Year 2 on the ovals would be awesome to see, but I don’t feel overly confident that’s in the cards.

Insider: With Jimmie Johnson stepping back, futures of Ganassi, Coyne unclear

>> I have to wonder if Andretti Autosport will slim down to three full-time cars in the near-future. If you want to be the actual team you aspire to be – equal to Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing and even with AMSP – something’s got to change. Since 2019, all but one of the team’s two worst-performing full-time entries have finished 17 th or worse in points (in 2020, the team ran five full-time cars; otherwise they’ve had four). Furthermore, those seven poor results have come at the hands of five different drivers. It’s not as if two drivers have been holding Andretti back and sticking around simply for funding purposes.

First, it was Marco Andretti and Zach Veach (2019-20), then James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2021). This year, Romain Grosjean finished 13 th – still well off where he and the team want to be – and rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was 23 rd . I know the business model can get complicated when you’ve got more than two drivers and a couple (or more) aren’t bringing budget. That can require fielding a driver who brings a lot of budget to round things out. But recent results have shown that if they have to run that fourth car to have those first three at peak performance, not only is it not working, but fielding at least one driver that can’t finish better than 19 th in points only drags the team’s brand down.

As a driver who finished 6 th in his lone Indy Lights season, DeFrancesco did manage a solid back-half of his season compared to expectations, ending with 10 of his last 11 finishes inside the top-20 – including three top-15s. Still, it was telling a year ago that Michael Andretti had to sign DeFrancesco over that year’s Lights champion, Kyle Kirkwood. Did Andretti know already he’d have Kirkwood in a year because Rossi wasn’t coming back, so he prioritized extra funding from DeFrancesco?

If Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi had a season where the best of their four cars finished 9 th , you can bet there’d be some wholesale changes. There’s nothing they could do to prevent Rossi from leaving, and Kirkwood was one of the best options out there for his replacement, but that’ll do nothing to fix the team’s continued issues in the short-term. Better results typically deliver more funding, but I wonder if there’s a need to slim down at the risk of losing some outside funding and longtime personnel with the goal of running three championship-contending cars instead of four that, as a whole on average are more likely to finish outside the top-10 in races than in it.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Closing thoughts on an 2022 IndyCar season we'll never forget