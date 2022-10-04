Pediatrics in Brevard: Common Fall illnesses that children get and how to prevent them

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

The fall is an exciting time of year — school is back and the summer heat is mellowing — but with it comes the constant sniffles, coughs and fevers.

With the kids back together in the classroom, it sometimes feels like you're constantly battling a new runny nose.

Understandably, with the overlapping symptom profiles, it can be difficult to pinpoint what you are dealing with and how to prevent it from happening again.

The most common illness seen during this time is the common cold.

Previous Pediatrics in Brevard columns:

This illness is caused by viruses in the upper respiratory tract and something parents are very familiar with since many young children in daycare can have an average of six to eight colds per year.

Make sure you are washing your and your little ones' hands thoroughly and often.

Washing your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap or the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can help prevent you from becoming sick.

Avoid touching your face including your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands since viruses can enter the body in this fashion and cause a cold.

Avoid those who are sick to prevent them from spreading the virus to you and likewise stay home or wear a mask when out in public to avoid spreading your germs to others.

Make sure to cover your mouth and nose whenever coughing or sneezing as well.

While there is no vaccine to prevent against the common cold, we do have other vaccines available to prevent certain illnesses.

Mostly recently with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been development of a vaccine to prevent serious or invasive illness due to this virus.

Children now as young as 6 months of age are eligible for this vaccine. Speak with your healthcare provider at your next visit to discuss initiating this series.

There is the yearly influenza vaccine as well which can prevent against serious illness and need for hospitalization.

The influenza virus has frequent mutations in its code which is why this is one vaccine you should get each season.

This vaccine is particularly important in children who are at high risk for complications due to the flu such as those with asthma, other lung diseases, heart issues or prematurity.

A mimicker of the common cold and other viral illnesses is fall allergies.

Allergy symptoms can oftentimes look like the common cold with the triad of coughing, runny nose and sneezing.

However, with allergies you will not see a fever. Ragweed pollen is particularly high in the fall months, so if your child is prone to allergy symptoms this time of year, there are certain measures that can be taken to prevent this.

Keep windows shut to avoid pollen from entering the home, particularly after mowing the lawn or weeding the garden which may stir up allergens.

Avoid hanging laundry to dry outside since the pollen can stick to drying sheets or towels.

Vacuum and dust in the home often to remove allergens and make sure you are changing your air filters regularly.

Talk to your healthcare provider about the use of antihistamines or nasal sprays either preventatively or after onset of symptoms.

Pediatricians are big supporters of prevention.

Hopefully by enforcing some of these preventive measures for common fall illnesses with your children, unwanted symptoms can be avoided.

Dr. Shannen McGinley-Vallee is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine for Pediatrics in Brevard's Viera and Cocoa Beach offices.