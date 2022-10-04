Nutrition for Today: Put SMASH fish on your dinner plate and live a healthier life

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

Not every fish is created equal.

True, all seafood is good for us, but when it comes down to those healthful omega-3 fatty acids, some are better than others.

The standard rule of thumb is the fattier fish, the higher in omega-3s. That makes sense since omega-3s are a type of fat.

If you want to get technical, we’re specifically referring to eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

To remember which fish have the highest amounts of omega-3s, just think of the acronym SMASH (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herring).

These fish not only have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids but are also low in mercury and other toxins.

Omega-3 fatty acids have unique health properties that include reducing blood clotting (hence, reducing risk of stroke), lowering blood pressure, reducing irregular heartbeats, improving blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and lowering risk of death due to cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Omega-3s can reduce the stiffness and joint pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Depression can often be treated with omega-3s.

Eye health and risk of macular degeneration (one of the leading causes of blindness) improve with omega-3 consumption.

Omega-3s are necessary to promote healthy brain and visual development in infants. Breast milk naturally contains adequate amounts of omega-3 to nourish an infant.

The American Heart Association recommends eating at least two three-ounce servings of fish per week. Your body can store omega-3s, so it’s not necessary to consume it every day.

Convenient options include canned mackerel, salmon and sardines. They are just as nutritious and are less costly than fresh fish.

Other fish that are high in omega-3s include oysters, bluefin tuna, sea bass, swordfish, tilefish, trout and albacore tuna.

Another form of omega-3 is alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This comes from some plant foods such as canola oil, flaxseeds and flaxseed oil, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soybeans and tofu.

ALA isn’t as biologically active as that from fish and must be converted to EPA or DHA before it can be utilized by the body. Research shows that only about 10% of ALA is converted to physiologically active levels of omega-3.

If you don’t consume fish or seafood, a daily supplement of 1,000 mg might be worth considering.

Susie Bond is a Registered and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist in private practice. Contact her at NutritionistOnCall@gmail.com