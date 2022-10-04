ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel dog park waiting list sits at 651 dogs. Yes, you read that right.

By Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Sophie did not want to leave.

The 10-year-old black Labrador planted her paws in the grass at Carmel’s Central Dog Park. Her owner, Tania Roudebush, gently tugged Sophie’s pink rope leash toward the parking lot.

In one last attempt to stay at the park, Sophie dropped to her belly and laid her face on the ground. Roudebush surrendered and eased her grip on the leash.

“She’s opinionated and willful,” Roudebush said with a smile during their late September evening park visit.

Sophie and Roudebush love the Carmel dog park and have been members “for years,” Roudebush said. They "waited a little” before officially joining the park.

Not everyone is quite as lucky.

Carmel’s Central Dog Park, as of Sept. 30, has a waiting list of 651 dogs from 544 households.

Dogs and their owners typically wait eight months to a year or more before being able to join the park, Carmel Clay Parks Director Michael Klitzing said this past summer. The park had a waiting list before it opened in 2015.

The Carmel site is the only publicly-run dog park in Hamilton County. Neighboring cities Westfield, Fishers and Noblesville and Hamilton County do not have city or county-run dog parks. Dog owners can find more access to privately-run dog parks that exist around the county, such as the one at Clay Terrace mall.

The demand for the Central Dog Park will factor into Carmel Clay Parks future park planning, Klitzing said.

“Certainly not everyone wants a dog park because not everyone has a dog, but it's been one of those amenities that has consistently shown a strong contingency of people that are interested in one,” Klitzing said.

Carmel Clay Parks first and only dog park

Before opening the Central Dog Park, Carmel recognized the community’s interest in an off-leash space for dogs. Central Park was identified as an appropriate location, Klitzing said.

Carmel Clay Parks talked to departments in other communities about the best approach for a dog park’s size and location.

The Central Park site started at an acre when it opened in 2015 and Carmel Clay Parks eventually added another acre and a half to the property, Klitzing said. It’s about 3 acres today, with an area for large and small dogs and an agility course.

“What we learned from Indy Parks, which does have several dog parks, especially from the Broad Ripple dog park, is that if you have too many dogs in the space then that adds to the wear and tear,” Klitzing said.

Carmel Clay Parks requires memberships for the dog park, which cost $11 a month.

Carmel started the Central Dog Park with a capacity of 250 dogs and the parks department increased membership as it got to know the site operations better. Today 684 dogs are current members, according to the Carmel Clay Parks.

“We need to have memberships because ... we’re mandated for facilities like this to cover their operating costs. The only way we can do that is to have a membership-based program” Klitzing said.

Getting on the list

Carmel Clay Parks knows the dog park has a long waiting list and aims to be transparent with potential new members. The webpage warns visitors that they will have to sign up for the waiting list.

“We just have a huge demand, so it’s just trying to be upfront with them as much as possible to manage those expectations for sure,” said Eric Mehl, Recreation Facilities and Programs Director for Carmel Clay Parks.

The parks department hosts two registration periods a year to fill any empty membership spots: one in the spring and the other in the fall. At that point, the department will contact people on the waiting list, Mehl said.

“The second you get that email, call,” said Adam Sharp, a Carmel resident and retired ER doctor who is also running for Carmel Clay School Board. Sharp became a member about two-and-a-half years ago and regularly brings his Irish Setters Duke and Mac to the park, he said.

People keep their memberships going year-round to not lose their spots at the dog park, Mehl said.

Membership includes a $45 charge to cover DNA testing for a pet waste identification program.

You read that right.

If an owner does not pick up after their dog, DNA testing allows Carmel Clay Parks to identify the dog through their poop, and potentially fine their owner.

“Our goal is not to assess anyone a fine, but more importantly to ensure that the feces don't result in contamination of the creek and ultimately the water source for the community,” Klitzing said.

Dog park members like how it keeps the property as close to spotless as possible.

“They really do a good job of maintaining it,” Sharp said.

“It’s super clean,” said Carmel resident Chris Washington on a Thursday evening while Hoosier, his 4-year-old Golden Doodle, ran around the park.

Washington and Hoosier have been members for a couple of years, he said. They spent a fall to spring before the pandemic on the waiting list.

Future dog park planning

Klitzing said his department’s goal is to develop at least two more dog parks: one east of Keystone Parkway and one west of Meridian Street.

“A lot of it is just trying to find the land,” Klitzing said.

The interest is there. A 2018 survey done for the parks department’s master plan showed 24% of Carmel residents said they have a need for a dog park, Klitzing said.

This also comes on the heels of the pandemic when a wave of dog adoptions swept the country.

“We certainly don’t have fewer dogs in Carmel,” Klitzing said.

Other Hamilton County communities don’t have publicly-run dog parks, but some are considering sites in the future.

Fishers has considered a dog park on parkland “as opportunities arise,” city spokeswoman Ashley Elrod said in June.

Westfield is looking at the feasibility of a future dog park, Parks Superintendent Chris McConnell said in an email in June.

“However, currently, we don’t have the staff to properly manage the logistics of a dog park operation,” McConnell said.

‘We’ve loved it for years’

Sophie, the black lab, has been an official greeter at Black Dog Books in Zionsville since she was eight weeks old.

Roudebush, her owner, said Sophie loves people and tummy rubs and the Carmel dog park.

“We’ve loved it for years,” Roudebush said.

On a typical evening there might be seven or eight dogs at the park at a time, Roudebush said.

“I love the fact she can be off leash. I love the forest, the people and the safety of it,” Roudebush said.

Despite Sophie’s protest against leaving the dog park, Roudebush coaxes the 10-year-old dog to stand.

The two start a slow jog to the exit, building momentum as they go.

They’re some of the lucky ones. Dog park members, who will be back another day.

Contact IndyStar's Carmel and Westfield reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468.

