Here are 5 local places in Louisville to grab a pumpkin beer or fall cocktail

With fall in full swing, fall-flavored beverages are all the rage. From apple flavors to hearty pumpkin spices, it's hard to deny that fall comes with a festive flavor palate.

For many, this time of year brings to mind hot ciders, pumpkin spice lattes, and coffee, but for those who love a good beer, there are still plenty of festive options.

Louisville is home to many locally run breweries and wineries. Here are five places where you can find a pumpkin or fall-themed beer (or wine slushie!).

Know a place we missed? Send a note to Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com

Falls City Beer

901 E. Liberty St.; fallscitybeer.com; Monday-Wednesday 4-10 p.m., Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.

Drinks: Sweater Weather – Blackberry Vanilla American Sour and Moon Fuel Coffee Stout

Price: $6 draft at the taproom; pricing on cans and draft across town varies

Taste: Sweater Weather allows for tart blackberry fruit and subtle vanilla to play well together and form a perfect marriage for brisk autumn evenings. The Moon Fuel Coffee Stout is a bold, robust stout brewed with honey, chocolate and roasted malts which add complex layers of flavor. A touch of whole vanilla bean at the end gives Moon Fuel a final "Go Flight."

"We then added freshly roasted coffee from our neighbors at Dogebeans Coffee to wake up the Stout," said sales manager Greg Nichol. "Moon Fuel is their House Espresso blend adding notes of dark chocolate with a cherry finish."

Gravely Brewing Co.

514 Baxter Ave.; gravelybrewing.com; Monday-Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday 12-8 p.m.

Drinks: Oktoberfest and Smashing Pumpkin

Price: $6 for a pint and $4 for an eight-ounce pour. Smashing Pumpkin six packs are $11.

Taste: Smashing Pumpkin is a pale ale made with pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, allspice, Tahitian vanilla and nutmeg. This brew brings a nice spicy flavor but is toned down with the smoothness of the pumpkin and vanilla. The Oktoberfest is a classic Marzen style that uses Carmel malts.

"That leads to a fuller body, slightly sweet, mildly hoppy flavor," said Nick Felton, head brewer at Gravely.

Holsopple Brewing

8023 Catherine Lane #105; On Instagram; Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2-11 p.m., and Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Drinks: Fall in a Cup Spiced Cider

Price: $6.50 for a pint

Taste: This alcoholic cider has flavors of apple, pie spices, and vanilla. It is made by fermenting the juices of apples and extracting spices and vanilla into the final product. "We started making ciders for our customers to have an alternative to beer and a non-gluten option," said Sam Gambill, owner and brewer at Holsopple Brewing.

Monnik Beer Co.

1036 E Burnett Ave; monnikbeer.com; Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Drinks: Harvester Jack and Basic Witch

Price: $13 and $14 respectively

Taste: The Harvester Jack is made of spiced apple flavor with hints of chai and pineapple whereas the Basic Witch is made with pumpkin, orange, honey and notes of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg. The cocktails are both shaken, not stirred then poured over ice and garnished with an orange peel.

Off the Rails Tasting Room and Wine Depot

2118 Bruce Ave.; offtherailssky.com; Tuesday-Thursday 3- 9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday 1-10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday

Drinks: Fall Wine Slushy, Fall on your a$$, Kentucky Coffee Cake, Amber's Autumn, and a variety of Oktoberfest beers and ciders from other local breweries.

Price: $8 for the wine slushy, $9 for Fall on your a$$ and Kentucky Coffee Cake, $6 per glass or $18 per bottle for Amber's Autumn, and $6.50 per pint on tap of local brews.

Taste: The wine slushy changes flavors seasonally. The fall flavor brings a cider and citrus base with Niagara wine and a hint of spice. Fall on your a$$ is a creative version of an autumn mule and uses Jim Beam Fire with cider. Kentucky Coffee Cake offers a rich flavor of cinnamon and coffee. It is made with a bourbon cream-flavored cocktail. Amber's Autumn is made on the premises under its wine label and is a pumpkin spice, apple and citrus wine made from real fruit.

"We go through a lot of apple cider in the fall time of the year," said Denise Jewell, co-owner of Off the Rails.

Reach business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com.