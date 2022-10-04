Bourbon Spiced Lattes and an Autumn Spritz? 5 must-try fall cocktail recipes

Of all the seasonal changes, the arrival of fall is the winner when it comes to switching up what we eat and drink.

The wet wool blanket of summer humidity has lifted, we’re not staring down the barrel of a bleak Ohio Valley winter quite yet, and it just seems like everything we consume should celebrate this too-brief time.

To kick off your fall beverage selections, I've rounded up a few favorites of my own and of some industry folks in town. Here are five fall-themed cocktails or beverages you can make at home that will put you in the mood for all things fall.

Bourbon Spiced Latte

Courtesy of Dana McMahan

One of my (year-round) go-to coffee drinks in town is the golden milk latte, made with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and maple syrup at Full Stop Cafe , 1132 E St Catherine St., and I've riffed on that with an easy version at home. Garam Masala is a warm and fragrant spice blend often used in Indian food that lends a decidedly fall vibe to a straightforward latte, and bourbon maple syrup brings a sweet kick of Kentucky flavor.

Ingredients:

one-half teaspoon Garam Masala

1 teaspoon bourbon maple syrup

Milk to taste

Espresso to taste

Directions:

Whip up a latte the way you normally would at home, then stir in the seasonal syrup and spices. Enjoy!

Iced Campfire Latte

Courtesy of Sondra Powell, Red Hot Roasters , 1399 Lexington Road

"While a lot of us might switch to hot coffee this time of year, iced drinks are still going strong at Red Hot Roasters," Red Hot Roasters owner Sondra Powell told me. Her personal favorite? The Iced Campfire Latte.

"As the days grow shorter and the leaves start to change, the cooler Kentuckiana weather doesn't mean it's time to say goodbye to a tall, refreshing cup of iced coffee," she says. “Grab one on the go at our Red Hot Roasters drive-thru, 1399 Lexington Road, or pick up a can of our freshly roasted espresso beans or a gallon of cold brew coffee to make your own version at home."

Ingredients:

Ice

1 ounce chocolate syrup

one-half ounce toasted marshmallow syrup

8-ounces of milk

4-ounces espresso or cold brew

Crushed graham cracker crumbs for garnish

Whipped cream to taste

Directions:

Fill a 16-ounce cup with ice, add syrups and milk, then stir until blended.

Add coffee.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with graham cracker crumbs, then sip and enjoy while wearing your coziest fall sweater.

Autumn Spritz

Courtesy of Janell and Mike Bass, Punchbowl Project

A refreshing spritz made with bubbles, Campari, and soda, is a summer must-have at my house. This fall take on the Italian classic would be perfect on a crisp day while you watch the leaves drop.

Ingredients:

1-and-one-half ounces Wheatley Vodka

one-half ounce Ruby Port

1 ounce Blackberry syrup*

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

2-3 ounces of soda water

Garnish: dehydrated lemon wheel and two or three fresh blackberries

Directions:

Add all ingredients (minus soda) to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to proper dilution.

Double strain over ice into an ice-filled wine glass

Top with soda and lightly stir to blend

Garnish and serve

Blackberry Syrup:

Bring 1 pint of muddled blackberries and 16 ounces of water to boil and reduce heat to low. Stir in 16 ounces of sugar and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and fine strain into a container.

She's Real Handsy

Courtesy of Brad Jennings, North of Bourbon , 935 Goss Ave.

"The story I read is that around the 1940s people started experimenting with classic cocktail recipes, but using European liqueurs in place of any sugars or syrups," Brad Jennings told the Courier Journal. "This is a delicious play on a traditional Old Fashioned. While the recipe is 100% booze, the taste is light and refreshing."

Ingredients:

2 ounces Four Roses Single Barrel (100 proof)

one-half ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

2 dashes of orange bitters

Lemon twist garnish

Directions:

Add ingredients to a beaker, then add ice.

Stir until the beaker is cold to the touch (10-12 seconds) and strain into a rocks glass (using a julep strainer if you have one).

Add ice and garnish with a lemon twist.

Betty's Meletti

Courtesy of Everyday Kitchen , 552 E Market St.

This just feels like a fall day spent baking up warm, spiced goodness — in a glass.

Ingredients:

1-and-one-half ounces Meletti Amaro

1 ounce Castle and Key Restoration Rye Whiskey

one-fourth ounce of St Elizabeth's Allspice Dram

2 dashes of Regan orange bitters

Directions:

Stir, strain into coupe, and garnish with smoked orange peel and smoked rosemary.

Pro tip: if you don’t have a cocktail smoker, the team at Everyday Kitchen suggests using a Swiss or swivel peeler and peel one large piece of an orange. Holding the peel over the finished cocktail (pith side up), express the peel over an open flame (lighter works just fine). Discard the peel. Light a sprig of rosemary, blow out the flame, and place it on top of the cocktail to complete.

