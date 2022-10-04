Answer Man: Airport handicapped accessibility? Answer Man MIA?

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: Are you OK? I miss your column. How are you doing?

My answer: If by "OK" you mean 40 pounds overweight and addicted to Netflix and Blue Bell ice cream, then I'm just dandy.

Real answer: Several of you kind readers inquired about my absence, which did span almost two weeks. All is just peachy, other than I had to return to work after 10 days visiting Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, as well as Jackson, Wyoming, and parts of Montana and Idaho.

It was a glorious vacation, and I'll share more about that later. But I'm back and working, fielding your burning questions. Keep 'em coming!

Speaking of which...here's a new one...

Question: Regarding ADA compliance at Asheville Regional Airport, there is no airport luggage or parking support for people needing special/ADA assistance. I know because I have a valid handicapped placard, and the airport has repeatedly refused to offer me any assistance. I was told to park in a handicapped space, IF AVAILABLE, and drag my luggage to the counter. I am more mobile than most people with placards, but even I couldn’t manage that. Single ADA travelers should be permitted to drop off luggage at the terminal, park, and then get assistance from the parking lot to the gate. And more often than not, the lots are full, and a bus ride is required, which is even more outrageous. Is the airport going to address these issues?

My answer: Having just navigated multiple airports while hauling around several bags with an occasionally spasmodic back, I can sympathize with this reader. Airports, not to mention airliners, are not made for comfort.

Real answer: Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey checked into this one.

By the way, "ADA" stands for the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990 to guarantee "that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life − to enjoy employment opportunities, to purchase goods and services, and to participate in state and local government programs and services," according to the ADA website.

So, back to Asheville Regional.

"There can often be confusion regarding accessibility requirements," Kinsey said via email. "Therefore, it is important to understand requirements for airports versus requirements for airlines – as well as the responsibility of passengers."

Airport requirements focus on making the facility accessible to everyone.

"This includes having the correct number of accessible parking spaces per ADA specifications, unobstructed pathways, accessible doors, compliant restrooms, and other such facility design elements," Kinsey said. "The airport is in compliance with current requirements, and monitors and plans for compliance through all facility upgrades, changes or new construction."

The main commercial users of the airport, naturally, are the airlines.

"Airline requirements are focused on aircraft accessibility and passenger assistance, per the Air Carrier Access Act," Kinsey said. "However, passengers also have the responsibility to make it known to their airline that they require special assistance when at the airport or on an aircraft."

Kinsey noted that passengers can do this when booking flights or at the airlines' ticket counters when the passenger arrives at the airport.

"It should be noted that the airline’s requirement to provide assistance begins once the passenger is in the airport, and has requested assistance," Kinsey said.

Because of Transportation Security Administration rules and concerns over safety, passengers cannot leave bags or vehicles unattended at the curb, and bags cannot be unattended in the terminals. So, this is not an option for any passenger, Kinsey noted.

"We do realize that some differently-abled passengers may be traveling alone and may not be able to bring someone to the airport to help them," Kinsey said. "Parking in the Shuttle Lot is a good option because the accessible shuttles will deliver passengers and their luggage directly to and from the front curb of the airport."

