ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Answer Man: Airport handicapped accessibility? Answer Man MIA?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxHwm_0iL9Ylwj00

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: Are you OK? I miss your column. How are you doing?

My answer: If by "OK" you mean 40 pounds overweight and addicted to Netflix and Blue Bell ice cream, then I'm just dandy.

Real answer: Several of you kind readers inquired about my absence, which did span almost two weeks. All is just peachy, other than I had to return to work after 10 days visiting Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, as well as Jackson, Wyoming, and parts of Montana and Idaho.

It was a glorious vacation, and I'll share more about that later. But I'm back and working, fielding your burning questions. Keep 'em coming!

Speaking of which...here's a new one...

Answer Man:Will AVL upgrade fog flight system? Mangled road sign?

In other news:Airport expansion greenlighted

Question: Regarding ADA compliance at Asheville Regional Airport, there is no airport luggage or parking support for people needing special/ADA assistance. I know because I have a valid handicapped placard, and the airport has repeatedly refused to offer me any assistance. I was told to park in a handicapped space, IF AVAILABLE, and drag my luggage to the counter. I am more mobile than most people with placards, but even I couldn’t manage that. Single ADA travelers should be permitted to drop off luggage at the terminal, park, and then get assistance from the parking lot to the gate. And more often than not, the lots are full, and a bus ride is required, which is even more outrageous. Is the airport going to address these issues?

My answer: Having just navigated multiple airports while hauling around several bags with an occasionally spasmodic back, I can sympathize with this reader. Airports, not to mention airliners, are not made for comfort.

Real answer: Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey checked into this one.

By the way, "ADA" stands for the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990 to guarantee "that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life − to enjoy employment opportunities, to purchase goods and services, and to participate in state and local government programs and services," according to the ADA website.

So, back to Asheville Regional.

"There can often be confusion regarding accessibility requirements," Kinsey said via email. "Therefore, it is important to understand requirements for airports versus requirements for airlines – as well as the responsibility of passengers."

Airport requirements focus on making the facility accessible to everyone.

"This includes having the correct number of accessible parking spaces per ADA specifications, unobstructed pathways, accessible doors, compliant restrooms, and other such facility design elements," Kinsey said. "The airport is in compliance with current requirements, and monitors and plans for compliance through all facility upgrades, changes or new construction."

PreviouslyAnswer Man: Asheville Regional parking scofflaws? More parking coming?

The main commercial users of the airport, naturally, are the airlines.

"Airline requirements are focused on aircraft accessibility and passenger assistance, per the Air Carrier Access Act," Kinsey said. "However, passengers also have the responsibility to make it known to their airline that they require special assistance when at the airport or on an aircraft."

Kinsey noted that passengers can do this when booking flights or at the airlines' ticket counters when the passenger arrives at the airport.

"It should be noted that the airline’s requirement to provide assistance begins once the passenger is in the airport, and has requested assistance," Kinsey said.

Because of Transportation Security Administration rules and concerns over safety, passengers cannot leave bags or vehicles unattended at the curb, and bags cannot be unattended in the terminals. So, this is not an option for any passenger, Kinsey noted.

"We do realize that some differently-abled passengers may be traveling alone and may not be able to bring someone to the airport to help them," Kinsey said. "Parking in the Shuttle Lot is a good option because the accessible shuttles will deliver passengers and their luggage directly to and from the front curb of the airport."

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
State
Montana State
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
thenerve.org

Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close

In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors

EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
EASLEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Luggage#Blue Bell#Grand Teton#Avl
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time Animal Control Officer I to work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time Animal Control Officer I to work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Job responsibilities include patrolling of designated areas of the county noting violations of animal control laws, warning citizens of violations, and picking up and/or otherwise controlling stray animals; responding to and investigating complaints and animal bites reported by citizens and attempting to resolve problems by informing all concerned as to the appropriate laws and regulations and negotiating satisfactory action or compliance. This position will assist at the the animal control shelter in the care of animals by arranging for the adoption of animals; the care & feeding of animals in custody; and the cleaning and maintenance of animal cages. Non-Trainee Starting Salary $29,482.10. Trainee Starting Salary $28,078.19. MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and one year of experience as an Animal Control Officer, security officer, or related law enforcement role; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Valid North Carolina Driver's License required. Trainee and Work Against applications will be accepted. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County application (available at www.jacksonnnc.org) to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Works; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 21, 2022. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 31-32e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy