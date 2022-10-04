ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

A Good Age: At 71, Stevie Abbot has an upbeat story of life with Down syndrome

By Sue Scheible, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

QUINCY –  "I thought you might be interested in the story of my buddy Stevie Abbot from Quincy," the email began. "He has lived in a group home in Quincy for 40 years.

"He’s 71 years old – quite a feat for someone with DS (Down syndrome)!  – and is completely healthy. He lives an active and fun life, having all kinds of adventures. We’ve traveled to Las Vegas over 20 times (he loves Big Elvis and the show girls), Montreal, NYC, Nashville and other places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXB5N_0iL9Yk4000

"He loves Provincetown and he loves to perform karaoke with the drag queens at The Governor Bradford. He’s quite a character, loves everyone and never leaves a chance to be the center of attention unmet! He loves to perform and never has to be asked twice.

"We attend United First Parish Church in Quincy (the Church of the Presidents) where he has become a central figure in the congregation."

And beyond. On Sept. 17, Stevie Abbot's photograph was included in "the bright lights of Broadway" in the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. Some 500 images of people of all ages with the genetic disorder were shown on two huge screens, promoting the inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The email came from Lynne Rose, 62, of Quincy, who retired in 2020 from the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf, where she had worked for 23 years. She is Stevie's legal guardian. He is, she said, "a huge part of my life."

On Facebook and Instagram pages called "Hugs from Stevie," she posts his exploits.

"I started this because all of the social media I could find about people with DS focused on children," Lynne said. "Or, if it was about older people, it was all doom and gloom.

A Good Age: Twin sisters thrive at age 95 as independent Marshfield neighbors

Retired and looking to move?: Here are tips for downsizing success from one Weymouth couple

"I want people to see that kids with DS can grow up to be healthy, active adults."

She noted the life expectancy for someone with Down syndrome is 60; Steve is a decade beyond that.

Stevie Abbot was born on Feb. 18, 1951, in Billerica. His parents were musicians and when he was 4, he was placed in the former Paul A. Dever State School in Taunton, known then as the Myles Standish School for the Mentally Retarded. It was one of several state institutions for children with intellectual disabilities; at the time, such placements were common.

Stevie is nonverbal but did learn some sign language and uses it along with gestures and smiles to communicate. In 1982, he was one of the first residents to be released, under court order, as the state schools were closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJKiW_0iL9Yk4000

At age 31, he went to live in a group home in Wollaston, where he still has the same room.

That was how Lynne later met him. In 1995, she was employed by WORK Inc., then in North Quincy.

"Steve was in a sign language and socialization group I had there and he got into my heart immediately," she said.

"I fell in love with him. He is so friendly, so adorable. WORK Inc. said he had dementia and would need a legal guardian."

She agreed. After a couple of years, she said, "They tested him again and he does not test for dementia. He is stubborn and doesn't always pay attention to tests."

Growing up in Weymouth, Lynne graduated in 1978 from Weymouth South High School and from UMass-Boston in 1982. She worked at State Street Bank in Boston for 16 years and then changed her career to helping people with special needs and hearing loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIHJX_0iL9Yk4000

Lynne introduced Stevie to another major source of support in his life: the First Parish United Church in Quincy. He attends every Sunday, he has appeared in the Nativity scene as a shepherd and last year as a king, and he "performs" as Elvis with the church band.

"He has a way of making people feel loved and really appreciated," church member Sharon Gamache said. "Stevie has a great sense of humor and an emotional intelligence that other people don't have. Lynne has exposed him to so many experiences beyond the music."

Watching him take risks and seeing the joy in his face when he makes new connections inspires others.

He also likes to go to special events, such as lunches, animal visits and and rock painting, with Quincy Elder Services at the Kennedy Cen.

'It’s the bones': Hingham officials lament problems at Foster School ahead of $114 million vote

Quincy: 2-story home to be torn down, smoke shop moves to make way for new development

In January 2021, Stevie survived a long bout with COVID-19. He was in Carney Hospital in Dorchester for five weeks, and while he struggled to breathe on high-flow oxygen, he did not need a ventilator and recovered.

He continues to attend the WORK Inc. day program in Dorchester five days a week. In August, they had a cake honoring his 40 years there, likely the longest participant.

Before the pandemic, Stevie loved to travel with Lynne, and Las Vegas was a big part of his life. He had a large group of friends there, including Siegfried and Roy, and shows and restaurants where they knew him.

Stevie seems to lift the spirits of people he encounters.

"He has opened up my world," Lynne said. "There are a lot of people I wouldn't know except for Stevie, people I met through him.

"It does my heart good to see how many people go out of their way for him. There are so many nice people in the world. I think he has a bright future."

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A Good Age: At 71, Stevie Abbot has an upbeat story of life with Down syndrome

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
North Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Billerica, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Hingham, MA
City
Wollaston, MA
Quincy, MA
Health
City
Quincy, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
livability.com

Eat Your Way Around Quincy, MA

Quincy's dining and entertainment landscape shine with culinary and musical superstars. Far more than a Boston bedroom community, Quincy is a vibrant and diverse community made up of can’t-miss restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. From fresh, locally sourced seafood to ethnic specialties, Quincy’s restaurant scene thrives on diversity. Burke’s...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worker falls from Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker fell from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Wednesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Torn Down#Intellectual Disabilities
WCVB

Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83

BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston

Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Quincy Home with Panoramic Waterfront Views

Ever wanted to gaze out upon the water while soaking in a bath? Or while snuggling in bed? Look no further than this Squantum Peninsula home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,490,000. Size: 6,543 square feet. Bedrooms:...
QUINCY, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield

A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
MANSFIELD, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy