Louisville, KY

How a $15M gift to Norton may very well transform diabetes care in Kentucky

By Maggie Menderski, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Louisville may be on its way to becoming a destination for diabetes care thanks to a $15 million investment from the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation.

The gift ― which is the largest private individual gift in Norton Healthcare's 130-year history ― is part of a $60 million vision designed to transform diabetes care in Kentucky through the creation of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute.

The funds will help expand facilities, increase workforce, boost programming efforts and conduct additional research, which will create greater access to cutting-edge treatments for the 69,000 diabetes patients Norton serves across 137 counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation is a private family foundation funded by David and Wendy Novak. The charitable trust is designed to provide grants and scholarships to people in need. David Novak is the co-founder, retired chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands.

Nearly half a million children and adults in Kentucky have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The newly created institute will increase resources for patients with Type 1 diabetes as they transition from pediatric care to adulthood as well as create programs specifically for individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Currently, most patients with Type 2 diabetes have their care managed through a primary care provider.

Mental health in Louisville:'How is this acceptable?' Flaws in Louisville's mental health system draw federal scrutiny

This is the second time in the past decade the Novak family has given a substantial gift to advance diabetes care in Louisville. Wendy Novak was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 7 years old. In 2013, the foundation donated $5 million, which helped established the Wendy Novak Diabetes Center at Norton Children's Hospital.

Since then, Norton Children's Endocrinology, which is affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, has garnered national attention. U.S. News & World Report ranked the program 16th in the nation for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology in 2022.

The Courier Journal sat down with Dr. Kupper Wintergerst, a pediatric endocrinologist with Norton Children's Endocrinology who is also affiliated with U of L; and Lynnie Meyer, chief development officer of Norton Healthcare, to hear more about what this new institution means for Kentucky and diabetes care as a whole.

Why is it important to transition children from pediatric diabetes care into adulthood?

When a child is diagnosed with diabetes, Wintergerst said, often they have a whole team of parents, doctors and advocates supporting them and ensuring they watch their blood sugar, count their carbohydrates and take the insulin they need to stay healthy.

As these children approach their late teen years, parents and the patient are often afraid because they don't know what comes next. Many teenagers go away to college and end up hospitalized because they prioritize academics and their social life over taking insulin and maintaining their diabetes care. If the insulin deficiency is bad enough, these young diabetes patients can become extremely dehydrated and die.

"They're not really managing their blood sugars the way they should," Meyer said. "And these parents are terrified. These parents have been on top of these kids, and suddenly they're leaving to go away to college. ... We're building this bridge to really help care for these adolescents."

How does the new institute build on the legacy the Novaks and Norton already have in diabetes care in Louisville?

In the nine years since the Novaks made their original donation, the program has grown from just a handful of providers for Type 1 diabetes to a staff of 17 physicians. There are also seven nurse practitioners, six diabetes educators as well as a team of social workers, Wintergerst said. The hospital has a physician on call 24/7 to guide parents through emergencies, questions and scary moments. When children are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, they're given an individualized plan to help them adapt to and grieve the change.

By expanding services to include adults, the institute can provide programs that help with family planning and high-risk testing, genetic and Type-2 diabetes care, complex care management for high-risk children, neonatal diabetes and sports and activities for those with diabetes.

"They have not had that in the adult world," Wintergerst said. "So, what we will be doing is working toward providing that same incredible level of care throughout life to meet the patient where they are, no matter what their age is and no matter what they're going through."

What new facilities are in the works for diabetes patients?

The new adult-care component calls for the creation of a community-based resource center in a central location with primary care-based endocrinologists as well as educators, social workers and financial counselors.

Meyer says it could offer a variety of resources such as a teaching kitchen and lifestyle classes.

What does conducting diabetes research in Louisville mean for patients?

This additional funding will give Norton the ability to conduct and publish original research as well as create a physician-scientist endowment program that will aim to recruit, hire and support promising physician-scientists in the community. This initiative also is expected to increase funding for research, which means patients will have more access to cutting-edge therapeutics for diabetes on the local level.

Reach reporter Maggie Menderski at mmenderski@courier-journal.com or 502-582-4053.

