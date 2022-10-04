ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What you missed during fall break

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Welcome back from fall break to those who celebrated. Let’s dive right in to our traditionally abridged post-break newsletter.

‘Absolute flaming pile of hot s—’

Dozens of students continue to miss untold amounts of class time in JCPS as lengthy bus delays rage on into the third month of school. One parent deemed the situation “an absolute flaming pile of hot s—.”

A Courier Journal analysis of district bus delays signals students on delayed buses the week of fall break are, on average, more than 40 minutes late to class.

And a fresh analysis (week two of exclusive newsletter content, you’re welcome) of the coming week’s delays shows not much has improved. All but one of last week’s 19 delays are still delayed, making students now an average of 45 minutes late to school.

The only school whose bus route got removed from the schedule (which, as I reported, doesn’t cover all delays) was Stuart Academy — which already got kids to school closest to the first bell of the listed routes.

Talk to my lawyer

If you want to be the first person to sue over Kentucky’s new charter school, Jason Glass will not be seeing you in court.

Kentucky’s education chief told a group of superintendents last week that he’d likely allow Attorney General Daniel Cameron, rather than Glass’ legal team, to defend the charter school funding law that surprisingly went into effect in July without a single legal challenge.

(On a semi-related note, the 2023 legislative session — which is sure to be full of education-related surprises and delights — begins in less than 100 days.)

Come meet the school board

The Courier Journal is holding its third school board candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Newburg Library. Come out early to grab a seat and hear from board Vice Chair Corrie Shull and challenger Misty Glin. Don’t forget to bring questions — we’re expanding the audience question portion!

Louisville dwellers also come come out to a JCPS-sanctioned community forum Thursday at 6 p.m. at Male High School to talk to/hear from the board and district officials. Attendees will get to weigh in on facilities, the latest on student assignment and what new JCPS schools should be named.

Why teachers lose their licenses

Close to 200 Kentucky teachers lost their teaching license over the past five years, according to a new series from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Nearly two-thirds of the time, some sort of allegation of sexual misconduct sparked the loss.

Your homework

No homework this week. OK, bye.

Comments / 0

 

The Courier Journal

