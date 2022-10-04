'FBI' returns to Rockland; filming begins for 5th season of CBS drama

The "FBI" is back in the lower Hudson Valley.

Filming is taking place Oct. 4 at Bailey's Smokehouse in Blauvelt for the fifth season of "FBI," a fast-paced CBS drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A notice posted by the restaurant on Instagram also noted that Casa Mia Manor House and its adjacent lot, along with Sunset Road (the cul de sac across from Fifth Avenue) would also be affected — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — for the purpose of staging equipment and clearing areas for pictures.

The series has a thing for locations in our area. Tuesday night's episode, "Prodigal Son," was shot in Yonkers in the Getty Square area, and in Tarrytown back in May, in an area around the Tarrytown Lakes. Main Street was also the focus of several scenes. Look for series stars Jeremy Sisto in a scene that finds him standing on Main Street. The series airs locally Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS-TV.

The show, about an elite police unit, was created by Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” brand. It features actors Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Turner, and Missy Peregrym.

Got a film tip?

See or hear about something filming in your neighborhood? Email KCroke1@lohud.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.