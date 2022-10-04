ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

ECI girls soccer sectional preview: Top performers, breakout players, regular season recaps

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — The postseason is here for Indiana high school girls soccer.

East Central Indiana teams will begin their postseason runs Tuesday with sectional championships being play Saturday. Muncie Burris, which won its first sectional title last season, will be the lone ECI team looking for to repeat as sectional champions while several teams will be looking to hoist their first trophy in a decade or more.

Here's everything you need to get you ready this week:

Boys sectional previewTop East Central Indiana soccer performers, breakout players, team recaps

Sectional schedule

Class 3A Sectional at Noblesville

  • Thursday, Oct. 6 (semifinals) — Noblesville/Fishers vs. Muncie Central/Hamilton Southeastern, 5:30 p.m.; Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 — Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional at Yorktown

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4 (first round) — Yorktown vs. Centerville, 5 p.m.; New Castle vs. Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 (semifinals) — Yorktown/Centerville vs. New Castle/Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.; Delta vs. Jay County, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 — Championship, 2 p.m.

Class A Sectional at Eastbrook

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4 (first round) — Eastbrook vs. North Miami, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 (semifinals) — Wabash vs. Manchester, 5:30 p.m.; Blackford vs. Eastbrook/North Miami, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 — Championship, 2 p.m.

Class A Sectional at Triton Central

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4 (first round) — Knightstown vs. Triton Central, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 (semifinals) — Union County vs. Wapahani, 5 p.m.; Muncie Burris vs. Knightstown/Triton Central, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 — Championship, 2 p.m.

Muncie Central

Record: 4-9-1 (4-2-1 NCC)

Top performers:

  • Jr. Renee Deboy — 263 saves (fourth in state), three shutouts
  • Jr. Kadence Jones — eight goals (team-high), one assist

Breakout player: Junior goalkeeper Renee Deboy. Head coach Alexandra Williamson said Deboy has had "an extremely good season" and has improved in her leadership and communication skills. Williamson said Deboy "gives everything she has" and has been "instrumental in all of our games."

From head coach Alexandra Williamson: "I am extremely proud of my team as this season has been extremely good with every individual improving as players and the team as a whole improving. With the smallest roster the program has had in recent years, the season was challenging but the players never gave up and continued to fight all season. I know they’ll carry that into our sectional next week and give everything they can for their team and teammates."

Delta

Record: 5-9-1 (1-6 HHC)

Top performers:

  • Fr. Ruth Sherck — 199 saves (10th in state), 27 goals against
  • Fr. Jordan Bunch — 10 goals, four assists (both team-highs)

Most improved player: Junior Hannah Swanson.

From head coach Brytany Pope: "Little things make big things happen. If we stay focused and learn from our mistakes, a little extra can make a huge difference heading into sectionals."

Yorktown

Record: 8-8 (2-5 HHC)

Top performers:

  • Jr. Nina Fischer — 18 goals, 10 assists (both team-highs)
  • So. Clara McCammon — 81 defensive stops
  • Sr. Madison Oliver — 16 goals, four assists

Breakout player: Sophomore defender/midfielder Linley Fragomeni. Head coach Myles Koenig said she comes to practice every day seeking ways to improve and noted how the future is "very bright" for her.

From head coach Myles Koenig: "We have had a great year thus far. We've had ups and downs, but are getting better at playing soccer as a cohesive unit, high pressure, and making our opponents make mistakes. We are fighting back in games and playing a full 80 minutes/competing with our hearts at a high level to end the year. Going into sectional, it's survive and advance. We're taking it day by day and not looking ahead. We're focusing on the opponent in front of us to win that game first before thinking about anything else. We can be a dangerous darkhorse in our sectional and are going to come out to compete and leave it all on the field."

Jay County

Record: 10-3 (2-1 ACAC)

Top performers:

  • Sr. Mara Bader — 36 goals this season, 73 in career (both program records), eight assists
  • Sr. Gabi Bilbrey — 12 goals, 22 assists (team-high)

Breakout player: Freshman midfielder/forward Aixa Lopez. Head coach Kendra Muhlenkamp complimented her versatility and phenomenal football. Lopez has six goals and four assists this season.

From head coach Kendra Muhlenkamp: "Figuring out where to position my players for the best success for our team was challenging. Many of my players can play a variety of positions on the soccer field. We have experimented with different formations and through trial and error, we have figured out what works best against the types of teams we have faced and will face. ... I am a true believer that anything can happen, so my team will have to come into our sectional games ready to go and play like it is the state championship game."

New Castle

Record: 2-13-1 (0-7 HHC)

Top performers:

  • Sr. Presley Gibson — team-high four goals
  • Sr. Sacha Shunneson — 46 saves

Muncie Burris

Record: 13-1 (3-1 PAAC)

Top performers:

  • Sr. Sophia Johnson — 32 goals (team-high), six assists
  • Jr. Sarah Edmonds — 16 goals, 28 assists (team-high)

Breakout player: Freshman goalkeeper Neela Cormier-Marri has led the Owls to a 13-1 record, going 12-1 in her own right, while recording 60 saves and pitching 10 shutouts. Muncie Burris has not allowed an opponent to score a goal since its 8-1 win at Greenwood Christian on Sept. 17. The Owls have allowed just eight goals this season.

From head coach Isidro Alvarado: "Stay strong! Finish strong! Sectionals is tough. The adrenaline is high for everyone, so we are going to take it one game at a time and stay focused. Hopefully, we can repeat (as) sectional champions and go strong into the regionals." Alvarado also mentioned the entire defense which he says has been "awesome" but does not get "too much credit."

Wapahani

Record: 8-7

Top performers:

  • Sr. Cora Dargo — two goals, one assist
  • Sr. Maddie Felton — 10 goals (team-high), one assist
  • Jr. Mattie Rhoades — four goals, five assists (team-high)

Breakout player(s): Sisters Gabby Felder and Destiny Felder are key contributors to the team, playing in every contest, while their sister Alanna Felder, is a team manager. The three are triplets.

From head coach Jeff Zeiger: "We have played well as a team, but we need to make good moments into minutes and minutes into quarters, quarters into halves and complete halves make complete games."

Blackford

Record: 1-11-1 (0-3 CIC)

Top performers:

  • Jr. Faith Gephart — 297 saves (most in state) while allowing 42 goals
  • Jr. Chloe Wicker — Four goals, three of which came against Taylor, and two assists

From head coach Michelle Gross: "It's been a rough season with wins and losses but our team continues to grow and come together as a team. Proud of these girls for continuing to learn, grow and come together as a team."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

