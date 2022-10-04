ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Train bridge over Caloosahatchee River appears damaged by Hurricane Ian

By Ashley White, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6IMX_0iL9YYQA00

Portions of the railroad tracks crossing the Caloosahatchee River in east Fort Myers appeared to be shredded from the pilings by Hurricane Ian.

The tracks, owned by the Seminole Gulf Railway, run parallel to the river before cutting across in Tice, near Russell Park. It's a span of tracks less than a half-mile long that cross over the river between Tice and Beautiful Island. On Monday, about a quarter-mile of crossties that were entirely over the water appeared to be missing.

Seminole Gulf Railway officials could not be reached for comment.

In some places, the metal tracks appear mangled and disappear into the river, missing crossties. In another spot, the track appears mostly intact but is vertical to the water rather than flat.

Randal Place, whose home on Lagoon Drive faces the river, said he found a 12-foot-long crosstie in his backyard. Place said he wasn’t sure how the timber ended up there and may have busted through his garage door and through the back window.

Supplies update:What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane Ian

The 53-year-old has lived in the concrete block house for about two months. Virtually everything inside was destroyed, mangled by the wind or waterlogged by a 4-foot storm surge.

Other homes along Lagoon Drive also had long pieces of crossties in their yard.

About two blocks away on Delray Avenue, Yvonne Dobson said she returned home from evacuating to find nearly two dozen crossties lying across her driveway. She had to walk across them to reach her home. One piece was found speared through her golf cart.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tice, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Seminole, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caloosahatchee River#Hurricanes#The River Between#Hurricane Ian#The Seminole Gulf Railway
10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy