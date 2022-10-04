Train bridge over Caloosahatchee River appears damaged by Hurricane Ian

Portions of the railroad tracks crossing the Caloosahatchee River in east Fort Myers appeared to be shredded from the pilings by Hurricane Ian.

The tracks, owned by the Seminole Gulf Railway, run parallel to the river before cutting across in Tice, near Russell Park. It's a span of tracks less than a half-mile long that cross over the river between Tice and Beautiful Island. On Monday, about a quarter-mile of crossties that were entirely over the water appeared to be missing.

Seminole Gulf Railway officials could not be reached for comment.

In some places, the metal tracks appear mangled and disappear into the river, missing crossties. In another spot, the track appears mostly intact but is vertical to the water rather than flat.

Randal Place, whose home on Lagoon Drive faces the river, said he found a 12-foot-long crosstie in his backyard. Place said he wasn’t sure how the timber ended up there and may have busted through his garage door and through the back window.

The 53-year-old has lived in the concrete block house for about two months. Virtually everything inside was destroyed, mangled by the wind or waterlogged by a 4-foot storm surge.

Other homes along Lagoon Drive also had long pieces of crossties in their yard.

About two blocks away on Delray Avenue, Yvonne Dobson said she returned home from evacuating to find nearly two dozen crossties lying across her driveway. She had to walk across them to reach her home. One piece was found speared through her golf cart.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.